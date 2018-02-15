EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE University Marketing and Communications Department received seven awards from the 2017 Collegiate Advertising Awards competition. SIUE matched its standing from a year ago when it also received seven total awards.

With entries judged on creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality and overall effectiveness, SIUE earned gold awards in three categories:

The Graduate Viewbook in the Pocket Folder category

Enrollment Management Recruitment Print Package in the Recruitment–series category

Cougar Athletic Bus Wraps in the Outdoor Transit/Airport/Subway–series category

SIUE also earned silver awards in three categories:

The Cougars Secondary Wordmark in the Logos/Trademarks/Mascots category

The Blast from the Past Photo Series in the Social Media Marketing–series category

The Buzzworthy Research campaign in the Total Advertising Campaigns category

SIUE also earned a bronze award for the International Viewbook in the Recruitment category.

The Collegiate Advertising Awards is an elite national program seeking to recognize today’s most talented marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in all forms of advertising, marketing and promotion specific to higher education products and services. The Collegiate Ad Awards allows institutions’ marketing and advertising efforts to compete against similarly sized colleges, universities and other educational organizations from across the nation.

All entries are centralized for judging (per category) by a panel of design and education-marketing professionals with decades of combined experience. Gold, silver and bronze certificates are issued by both group and category. SIUE competes in the school group of 10,001-20,000 students.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

