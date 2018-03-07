EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s University Marketing and Communications Department received seven awards in the 33rd annual Educational Advertising Awards announced in late February. Higher Education Marketing Report sponsors the awards.

The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest educational advertising awards competition in the country. This year, over 2,250 entries were received from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries. Entries are judged on creativity, marketing execution and message impact.

SIUE received awards in the following categories:

Enrollment Management Recruitment Print Package Cougars Secondary Wordmark

Award: Gold Award: Silver

Category: Total Recruitment Campaign Category: Logo

Chancellor’s Report Learn.Teach.Inspire

Award: Silver Award: Silver

Category: Annual Report Category: Total Advertising Campaign

Research and Creative Activities Magazine Blast from the Past Photo Series

Award: Bronze Award: Bronze

Category: Publication/External Category: Social Media

Freshman Campus Visit Brochure

Award: Merit

Category: Brochure

Gold awards were granted to 307 institutions, silver awards were awarded to 207 institutions and 159 institutions received bronze awards. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals, and the editorial board of Higher Education Marketing Report.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

