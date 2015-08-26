EDWARDSVILLE - For the second-consecutive year, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is in Washington Monthly’s Top 40 for master’s universities in the nation.

SIUE maintained its position as first among all master’s institutions in Illinois on the national magazine’s list. This is the sixth-consecutive year that SIUE has been listed.

Unlike conventional college rankings, Washington Monthly evaluates an institution’s “contribution to the public good” in three broad categories: social mobility – educating low-income students; research – producing cutting-edge scholarship and PhDs; and service – encouraging students to give something back to their country. The data is based on the three most recent fiscal years.

“Washington Monthly’s annual rankings are significant as SIUE follows through on its mission to encourage students to be highly engaged, productive citizens through a strong commitment to community service,” said SIUE Interim Chancellor Stephen Hansen. “SIUE is positioned as one of the best institutions in the Midwest, and we expect to enhance that profile.”

Washington Monthly ranked SIUE 40th overall in the master’s universities category, which includes 673 public and private institutions. SIUE maintained its position from last year’s rankings. View the entire list here.

SIUE ranked No. 11 in expenditures for research, having invested an average of nearly $29 million in research and public service projects during the past three fiscal years. This investment allows a significant number of SIUE students at the graduate and undergraduate levels the opportunity to participate in research projects in their fields of study.

Under the service sub-category, SIUE was ranked 15th in the percent of federal work study funds dedicated to students employed in community service programs.

SIUE students have many opportunities to work on service projects throughout the year through the University’s Kimmel Student Involvement Center. Students completed nearly 258,000 volunteer hours during the 2014-15 academic year. Those hours include service-learning through coursework, volunteer projects, the SIUE Experience day, scholarship requirements, the AmeriCorps America Reads program and student organizations that track their service hours.

