Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Library & Information Services (LIS) has published a new digital tribute to Dr. John Cushman Abbott (1921-2005).

Abbott, an academic librarian and scholar, joined SIUE in 1960 and guided the establishment of library services until 1981. He then became the head of special collections until he retired from the University in 1986.

Abbott played a major role in the design of SIUE’s Lovejoy Library. According to the Stephen Kerber, University archivist and Special Collections librarian, Abbott built substantial collections of books, periodicals and manuscripts and established two successful friends of the library organizations.

“The new digital library pays tribute to Abbott’s passion for and skill at collecting noteworthy regional history sources,” Kerber said. “It makes available to online readers a tantalizing sample of the remarkable rare book collection that Abbot established at SIUE for the benefit of students and faculty members.”

The exhibit also includes a personal reflection upon Abbott from JohnNeal Hoover, director of the St. Louis Mercantile Library.

View the Dr. John Cushman Abbott digital exhibit here.

