EDWARDSVILLE - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ranked Southern Illinois University Edwardsville tops in Illinois and among the Top 30 universities nationally in green power usage.

The EPA’s Green Power Partnership program has named the Top 30 colleges and universities in the U.S., representing the largest green power users among higher education institutions within the Partnership. It ranked SIUE No. 1 in Illinois and 22nd nationally. The annual combined green power use of these 30 organizations amounts to nearly 3 billion kilowatt-hours of green power, which is equivalent to the electricity use of more than 276,000 average American homes annually.

“By using 100 percent renewable electricity, the University retains its commitment to green power,” said SIUE Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker. “In this manner, we are supporting the further development of all kinds of renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind, nuclear and geothermal.”

The University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign is ranked No. 2 in Illinois and 30th nationally. No other Illinois school made the list.

In a new competition throughout the 2018-19 academic year, the EPA’s Green Power Partnership will track the collegiate athletic conferences with the highest combined green power usage in the nation. In the spring of 2019, the EPA will conclude the Green Power Challenge and recognize a Champion Green Power Conference, as well as the largest individual green power users within each participating conference.

