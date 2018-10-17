EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is implementing a 100 percent online MBA program, offering the same academic excellence as on-campus instruction, delivered in an accelerated, online format.

“The SIUE School of Business has a long history of providing high-quality business education in formats that are convenient for working professionals,” said School of Business Dean Timothy Schoenecker, PhD. “While we have been offering business courses online for quite some time, we are excited to launch this AACSB-accredited, fully online program in January. We believe this is a great option for students that want to further their business education, but can’t travel to our campus.”

The SIUE online Master of Business Administration program can be completed in as few as 12 months at an affordable tuition price of $17,269. It is designed to engage students in a supportive, intellectually rich learning environment with the goal of enhancing their professional achievement.

Students may choose from a general MBA or high-demand specializations in management, management information systems or business analytics to prepare for higher-level roles as business management professionals and leaders.

Initial online MBA classes start on Jan. 19, 2019, with enrollment available now at online.siue.edu.

The SIUE School of Business’ 36-credit hour online MBA is accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International). It features several other benefits for students, including 100 percent online course work, six start dates per year, and no foundation courses required for students without an undergraduate degree in business.

When developing the dynamic MBA curriculum, SIUE worked closely with the region’s top business professionals to bring theoretical knowledge and real-world experience to this rigorous online program. Many of those same leaders serve on the SIUE advisory board, as do alumni who ensure the course work is relevant, up-to-date and tailored to real business needs.

SIUE is a student-centered educational community dedicated to communicating, expanding and integrating knowledge. In a spirit of collaboration enriched by diverse ideas, our comprehensive and unique array of undergraduate and graduate programs develops professionals, scholars and leaders who shape a changing world. The SIUE School of Business offers a wide range of programs to meet professional, educational and personal goals.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business.

