EDWARDSVILLE - In pursuit of a career as a mediator in the conflict resolution path, Red Bud’s Mattie Malone chose to pursue a bachelor’s in international studies from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences. As a result, Malone has been competitively selected to represent the Council on Foreign Relations, St. Louis Committee, at the Young Leaders Congress being held June 13-16 in Washington, D.C.

Malone’s fascination with geography and the globe combined with a fierce commitment to achieving academic and extracurricular excellence has gained this regional recognition.

“Mattie certainly has a bright future,” said Sorin Nastasia, PhD, associate professor and international studies program director. “Her application for this opportunity highlighted her intellectual maturity and leadership skills developed through various academic and community activities, including study abroad.”

“Upon earning her degree in May, she will be well positioned for further graduate studies, as well as a career in regional, national or international settings,” he added. “I am certain she will take full advantage of the knowledge acquisition and networking opportunities at the Young Leaders Congress.”

A pilot program designed by the American Committees on Foreign Relations (ACFR) will comprise two days of foreign policy briefings and workshops hosted at and by the State Department, United States Institute of Peace and/or other D.C.-based foreign policy institutions.

“I am honored and thrilled for the opportunity to take part in this pilot program,” Malone said. “I thank Dr. Nastasia for his help in submitting my application and owe much of my success in the international studies program to him. The international studies program has allowed me to take classes from a variety of programs and gain a taste of what it is like to be in a field where nearly every specialty comes into play.”

“Additionally, I must give much credit to my sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, which has taught me how to act in professional situations, as well as good interview and simple communication skills,” she added.

ACFR is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the U.S. national interest through energetic, face-to-face discourse between foreign policy practitioners and committee members. To this end, it organizes and supports a national conference and over 100 speaking events each year in Committee locations across the country.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

