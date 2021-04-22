EDWARDSVILLE – Today’s virtual environment is allowing Southern Illinois University Edwardsville programming to achieve global reach, bringing world-renowned experts to the local region and vice versa. The 2021 International Studies Days virtual edition exemplifies the benefits of this international engagement.

International Studies Days will take place Tuesday-Thursday, April 27-29 via Zoom at:

siue.zoom.us/j/6353923128.

“This event has become a tradition of students, faculty and community engagement for the international studies program within the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS),” said Sorin Nastasia, PhD, director of the international studies program and associate professor in the Department of Applied Communication Studies. “This year’s virtual series of events will include an exciting lineup of speakers from nonprofit organizations, business and educational settings, and diplomatic institutions.”

A complete programming schedule in Central Standard Time (CST), includes:

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, April 27

9:30 a.m. – Opening Remarks from CAS Dean Kevin Leonard, PhD

10-11:30 a.m. – Panel: The State of Regional Businesses with an International Focus during the Pandemic

1-2:30 p.m. – Panel: The State of Regional Nonprofit Organizations with an International Focus during the Pandemic

Wednesday, April 28

10-11:30 a.m. – Sabbatical Presentation: The Growing Impact of Social Justice on Public Relations

1-2:30 p.m. – Discussion: The Memory of Communist-Ordered Deportations in Eastern Europe Based on the Film “So, What is Freedom?” by Romanian Director Andrei Zinca (the film will be available for prior viewing to International Studies Days participants)

3-5 p.m. – Keynote Presentation: Character Assassination in the Relations between the European Union and Russia’

Thursday, April 29

10-11:30 a.m. – Panel: Learning and Professional Opportunities in International and Global Studies

1-2:30 p.m. – Panel: Diplomatic Corps

3-5:30 p.m. – Senior Assignment Presentations, International Studies Majors

For details on the stellar speaker lineup for this event and for information on SIUE’s international studies program, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/ internationalstudies.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences, and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: