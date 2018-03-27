EDWARDSVILLE - If you ask Francesca Barbieri what her career aspirations are, she’ll answer with a heartfelt, “to teach children with disabilities and give them hope for a bright future.” To achieve that worthy goal, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior is pursuing a bachelor’s in special education with a minor in Spanish.

“I want to be the person that changes a student’s life, by not only helping him or her succeed as a student, but also giving him or her hope about having a future to look forward to with post-secondary education or a job,” Barbieri said.

Her passion aligns with the motto of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) Chapter 203, “let the love of learning rule humanity.” PKP has awarded Barbieri its 2018 Undergraduate Scholarship worth $750 in support of her academic journey.

A native of Saluzzo, Italy, and graduate of Mascoutah High School, Barbieri says the scholarship is incredibly helpful, since her parents have made huge sacrifices to allow her the great opportunity of studying in the U.S.

“I am honored, thankful and proud to have won this scholarship, as it proves my hard work has paid off,” she said. “This scholarship will help me pursue my life goals and acquire my dream job.”

PKP also named three student winners of its 2018 Undergraduate Paper Competition. Senior social work major Kali Baum, of Mount Vernon, won first place and $200 for her paper, “Perception of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder by University Students.”

Edwardsville native Nicole Arnold, a senior studying art, earned second place and $100 for her work entitled, “Jacques Callot and the Miseries and Misfortunes of War.” Third place and $50 went to Brentwood Mo.’s Madison Aunger, a senior studying art education, for “Negar Ahkami: Bridging the Gap between the East and the West.”

The award recipients will be honored during Phi Kappa Phi’s annual initiation ceremony taking place Tuesday, April 3 in the Meridian Ballroom. For more information on PKP, visit siue.edu/pkp.

