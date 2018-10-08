EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville online instructional technology master’s degree program in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior is nationally ranked by AffordableCollegesOnline.org (ACO) for its overall excellence and by GradSchoolHub.com for its affordability.

ACO has ranked SIUE among the Top 40 online master’s in educational technology programs. The primary data points used to identify the best programs include: acceptance rates, tuition cost, number of full time students and graduation rates. See the entire list here.

“In our seventh annual survey of online learning programs across the nation, we wanted to honor the colleges and universities that are providing innovative ways for students to complete a degree,” said Dan Schuessler, ACO chief executive officer and founder. “These schools are going above and beyond the industry standard to help make online education programs more accessible and affordable.”

“The instructional technology program at SIUE is delighted to be recognized by AffordableCollegesOnline,” said Dave Knowlton, graduate program director for SIUE’s instructional technology program. “Within the IT program, we work diligently to provide students with an excellent education that is also affordable.”

GradSchoolHub.com identified SIUE’s online instructional technology master’s degree program as the second most affordable program in the country. See the entire list here. Grad School Hub’s mission is to provide expert information on high-quality accredited graduate degree programs offered by the nation’s best universities to help prospective students find the program that best fits their needs.

Article continues after sponsor message

To learn more about SIUE’s instructional technology program, visit siue.edu/education/edld/it or contact Knowlton directly via email at dknowlt@siue.edu.

About AffordableCollegesOnline

In 2012, ACO began to provide quality data and information about pursuing an affordable higher education. Its free community resource materials and tools span topics such as financial aid and college savings, opportunities for veterans and people with disabilities, and online learning resources. It features higher education institutions that have developed online learning environments that include highly trained faculty, new technology and resources, and online support services to help students achieve educational and career success.

AboutGradSchoolHub.com

GradSchoolHub.com’s mission is to provide prospective students with all the resources required to make a good decision about which type of graduate degree is right for each individual and to help students explore options in a degree program. The world of graduate education is expanding rapidly, and students with master’s, doctoral and professional degrees are in increasing demand.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

More like this: