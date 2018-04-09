EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology master’s program ranks among the top five in the nation for overall program quality, according to an objective study published by the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

SIUE’s I/O psychology program, housed in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB), was tabbed fourth in the national ranking that concentrated on master’s-level programs and applied experiences. Other relevant dimensions considered as strong contributors to overall program quality were curriculum, faculty experience/information, and student accomplishments and information.

“This ranking is an impressive honor, as the data were provided and analyzed by professors who understand what high-quality graduate programs look like,” said SEHHB Interim Dean Paul Rose, PhD. “SIUE’s industrial-organizational psychology graduate program is infused with rigorous hands-on learning opportunities that support nearby organizations. The program faculty are recognized as experts who mentor students skillfully, and our accomplished students are sought after by employers.”

The rankings were published in The Industrial-Organizational Psychologist, which is produced by the premier professional organization of industrial-organizational psychologists.

“Our students greatly appreciate the dedication of our industrial-organizational psychology faculty, as do I,” added Betsy Meinz, PhD, professor and acting chair in the SEHHB Department of Psychology. “I am thrilled to see that their efforts are also recognized by their professional peers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE’s I/O master’s program offers a balanced blend of the scientist-practitioner model, requiring students to complete both a research-based thesis and several required practicum field hours. Faculty often incorporate graduate student authors in publications and projects.

“Our program places strong emphasis on experiential learning,” said Joel Nadler, PhD, associate professor and I/O psychology graduate program director. “All of our students complete a supervised practicum, applying what they learned during their first year of study to businesses throughout the St. Louis area. Additionally, the majority of the program’s courses include pro-bono projects working with local, small businesses and non-profits.”

Most graduates of the program leave with a master’s and go to work immediately in a corporate setting, either in a company human resources/personnel department, organizational development/training department, or as an organizational/management consultant.

For more information on SIUE’s nationally ranked I/O psychology graduate program, visit siue.edu/grad/industrial-organizational.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate School offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, health, human behavior, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education, Health and Human Behavior (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an environmental resources and policy cooperative PhD.

More like this: