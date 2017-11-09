EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Ice Hockey Club team will host its fourth annual Military Appreciation Day game against the Saint Louis University Billikens at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the East Alton Ice Arena.

SIUE will wear special camouflage jerseys during the game, and individuals will be able to acquire the jerseys through a silent auction. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey sales will benefit the USO of Missouri, Inc. Last year, the SIUE Ice Hockey Club team donated more than $1,000 to the USO.

All current and retired military members will receive free admission with their military identification. The Scott Air Force Base Honor Guard is scheduled to participate in the pre-game ceremonies for the game.

Bush Refrigeration, and King Air Conditioning and Heating are the title sponsors.

For more information, contact Natalie Hawkins, assistant director in SIUE Campus Recreation, at nrosale@siue.edu or 618-650-3242.

