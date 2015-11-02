EAST ALTON - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Ice Hockey Club will be hosting a Military Appreciation Day with a pair of games on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Cougars entertain the Northern Illinois Huskies at 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. with the Division II squads facing off in the opener followed by the Division III teams in the second game.

SIUE will wear special camouflage jerseys during the games, and individuals will be able to acquire the jerseys through a silent auction. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey sales will benefit the USO of Missouri, Inc.

All current and retired military members will receive free admission with their military identification.

SIUE Ice Hockey Club alum Jacob Niccum (’10), along with former head coach Larry Thatcher, will drop the ceremonial first puck at the 3 p.m. match. Niccum served four years in the U.S. Army and was a sergeant in the 3rd Infantry Division. Thatcher served four years in the U.S. Navy. The SIUE ROTC Color Guard is scheduled to participate in pre-game ceremonies for both games.

Bush Refrigeration and King Air Conditioning and Heating are the title sponsors.

For more information, please contact Natalie Hawkins, assistant director in SIUE Campus Recreation, at nrosale@siue.edu or 618-650-3242.

