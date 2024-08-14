EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) Housing will welcome nearly 2,800 residents to on-campus housing communities this week. Nearly 1,000 first-year students will move into Bluff, Prairie, and Woodland Halls on Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15. Visit the calendar of events for Welcome Weekend Activities including First Year First Night and New Student Convocation and Parade.

University Housing will formally welcome new first-year students on Wednesday and Thursday. There are more than 300 student volunteers (the Housing Move-In Crew) and more than 50 faculty and staff volunteers who are part of the first-year move-in welcome. Upper-class residents (Cougar Village Apartments and Evergreen Hall) will return on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17.

All first-year students who move in are invited to participate in Welcome Weekend activities that kick off on Thursday evening.

Welcome Weekend is the formal programming designed to welcome new first-year, transfer, international, and graduate students to SIUE beginning their fall classes. Welcome Weekend includes a full slate of programming with opportunities to meet other students, Academic Day, and Cougars in the Community (service project) on Saturday morning.

New Student Convocation is a celebration of students beginning their SIUE academic journey. Students will be welcomed to the SIUE community by Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, faculty, staff, and students. New Student Convocation takes place at 3:00 p.m. in the Vadalabene Center on Friday, followed by the New Student Parade to the Stratton Quad for students to take part in the annual Class Photo and Sweet Treat Social.

On Saturday morning students are invited to participate in Cougars in the Community. Cougars in the Community encourages students to engage in citizenship and service early in their SIUE journey and with their peers. Students, along with faculty and staff volunteers, will enlist in more than a dozen service projects in the local area and help do their part to shape a changing world. Cougars in the Community begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Mallory Sidarous, director of University Housing, is available for questions related to University Housing move-in.

Miriam Roccia, Interim Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, is available for questions related to Welcome Weekend.

Welcome new Cougars and welcome back SIUE!

