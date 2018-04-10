EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball will play host to Western Illinois Wednesday night after field conditions shifted the game to Edwardsville. The contest was originally planned to be played at Western Illinois in Macomb, Illinois.

"Field conditions were not great, because of the winter weather we have been having in early April," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "We get an opportunity now to play here at home."

In coordination with the move to Edwardsville, the April 25 game scheduled for Simmons Complex has been shifted to Western Illinois.

Because of the late adjustment of the schedule, Wednesday's game will feature free admission for all.

"It's supposed to be 70 and sunny on Wednesday," Lyons said. "It will be a beautiful night for baseball. We hope we get a bunch of folks out to come see us play."

SIUE is 7-22 overall. After winning two of three from Belmont to round out March and begin April, the Cougars have dropped four straight.

"We're trying to get all three phases of the game clicking at the same time," Lyons added. "That's what you have to do and that's what good teams do. We need a good day of practice today."

Western Illinois is 6-19 overall. Last season the two teams split a pair of games. Both home teams won games last season.

Live stats are available for the game, which also will be broadcast live on 88.7 the Sound and online at SIUECougarNetwork.com.

