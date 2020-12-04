Complete Game Notes

SIUE (2-2) vs.

Omaha (1-4)

Sat., Dec. 2, 2 p.m.

First Community Arena

LAST TIME

SIUE raced out to a 16-4 lead Wednesday and never looked back, running away from Northern Illinois 73-53 at the Convocation Center. After starting the season with back-to-back losses, the Cougars have won their last two straight. Wednesday's win is the largest road win in SIUE's Division I era. The Huskies (0-2) pulled within six at 16-10, before the Cougars stretched the lead again. An 11-2 run for SIUE made it 27-12 with 5:47 left in the half. Sidney Wilson buried a pair of free throws with 1:27 to play before half and SIUE carried a 16-point lead into the break. The Cougars extended the lead to 30 twice in the second half.

BARONE SIGNED THROUGH 2024

On September 3, SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall announced the option on Head Coach Brian Barone's contract had been picked up, extending Barone through the 2023-2024 season.

BARONE'S PEDIGREE

Brian's father is the late Tony Barone, Sr., who played at Duke before beginning his coaching career. After stops at Duke and Bradley as an assistant, Tony was the head coach at Creighton (1985-91) and Texas A&M (1991-1998). He also coached the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies during the 2006-07 season.

BLOCK PARTY

With 11 blocks against UHSP, SIUE matched the school record, set in 2006 against Illinois Tech. With 27 total blocks, SIUE is No. 2 nationally. At 6.8 blocks per game, the Cougars are 14th nationally. Lamar Wright leads the OVC and is fourth nationally with 11 blocks.

THREE FOR THE E

SIUE hit 13 three pointers vs. LSU, the most against a Division I opponent since the Cougars also hit 13 in a game at North Dakota in 2010. SIUE backed that up with 10 against UHSP. With 33 three-pointers made, SIUE is second in the OVC and 24th nationally. The Cougars are second in the OVC and No. 33 in the NCAA with a .418 three-point percentage.

YOUR ASSISTANCE, PLEASE

SIUE is second in the OVC and No. 16 nationally with 62 total assists. The Cougars average 15.5 assists per game. Courtney Carter is second in the OVC and No. 10 nationally with 21 total assists.