



EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted more than 240 individuals at the 108th Annual Meeting of the Illinois State Academy of Science (ISAS) held Friday-Saturday, April 15-16 in the Science West Building.

The event was open to the public and featured more than 130 research posters and more than 40 oral presentations from students representing 18 public and private academic institutions around the state. Many of SIUE’s presenters were either in the Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (URCA) or the Research Grants for Graduate Students (RGGS) program.

“Students who engage in scholarly work with faculty and their peers are highly prepared for life after earning their degree,” said Bill Retzlaff, PhD, associate dean in the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences and ISAS Council member. “The ISAS meeting permits students to present the results of their work in a peer-reviewed setting to further discuss and formulate their ideas.”

The mission of ISAS is “the promotion of scientific research, the diffusion of scientific knowledge and the unification of scientific interests in Illinois.”

SIUE members of the ISAS Council include the Department of Biological Sciences’ Retzlaff, David Duvernell, Tom Fowler, Vance McCracken and Kyong Sup Yoon, as well as Jessica Krim, associate professor of curriculum and instruction.

The ISAS annual meeting rotates between host institutions. SIUE also hosted the event in 2002 and 2009.

