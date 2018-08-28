EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Goshen Market Foundation is bringing tasty treats, healthy produce, flowers and other homemade items to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from 3:30-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday through October.

“We wanted to bring the market to SIUE to connect the Edwardsville community with the campus community,” said Goshen Market Manager Tara Pohlman. “This is a convenient way for students and others on campus to access the many items our various vendors offer.”

Junior computer science major Asija Watson, of Chicago, was excitedly surprised to find the market on SIUE’s Stratton Quadrangle last week. It marked her first farmer’s market experience.

“I was walking with my roommate through campus, we saw the vendors and had to stop,” she said. “We bought blueberries, cucumbers and peppers.”

“This is a great offering to have on campus,” added junior computer science major Jaylen Robertson. The transfer student expressed his appreciation for a University that has such good energy and vibrancy.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Instead of going away from the University to have fun, it comes to you,” Robertson said. “I checked out the flowers one vendor was selling and considered buying some for my room. I also liked the handmade jewelry.”

Skye Odelehr, of Brussels, a junior studying nutrition, enjoyed seeing the locally grown and produced items being made accessible for students.

“I appreciate the hard work these vendors put in,” Odelehr said. “This is incredibly convenient for students to stop by, pick up fresh produce to take back to their room or apartment and use it to make a healthy meal.”

Community members are welcome to attend the market on SIUE’s campus. Parking is available in Lot B.

Goshen Market customers can use their Illinois Link Card and receive matching coupons of up to $25 to purchase additional fruits and vegetables.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: