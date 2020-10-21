EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting two Esports virtual visit sessions Friday, Nov. 13. The event focuses on reaching out to high school seniors interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the humanities and other high-achievers.

The sessions will include a live exhibition match on its twitch channel between two SIUE teams for Overwatch and Super Smash Bros., from 5-6 p.m. followed by Valorant and Rocket League from 6-7 p.m. Prospective high school students can ask questions to the various Esports teams about their experience at SIUE, campus life, training in Esports, and Esports management and production.

“The Esports virtual visit is the first of its kind that we will offer at SIUE, and we are excited to see what’s to come!” said Kelley Brooks, assistant director of admission for campus visits and outreach. “This virtual visit creates an opportunity for prospective students to not only get involved with Esports at SIUE, but also provides a virtual experience to interact with current students and our admissions staff.”

There will be an admissions representative on the stream moderating and answering questions about SIUE, scholarships, housing and more.

Interested students can sign up for one or both sessions at siue.edu/esports-exhibition .

