Complete Game Notes

SIUE (9-2-4, 1-1-1 MAC)

vs. Akron (6-6-2 0-2-1 MAC)

Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Bob Guelker Field / Ralph Korte Stadium

Edwardsville, Illinois

Stats: SIUEStats.com

Video: SIUECougars.com

HOME FINALE: The Cougars will play their final home game of the season tonight. At 6-1-1, SIUE has its second-most wins at home in the Division I era. The Cougars won seven home games in 2010 and again in 2012.

SENIOR NIGHT: Four seniors: Johan DePicker, TC Hull, Keegan McHugh and Greg Solawa will play their final regular season home game tonight. A pregame ceremony will take place to recognize the four seniors.

Article continues after sponsor message

DOUBLE DIGITS: SIUE is looking for its 10th win of the season. The Cougars have achieved at least 10 wins four times in the Division I era. The last time SIUE won at least 10 games was 201 when they were 10-5-7 and appeared in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Division I era record for wins is 13 in 2012.

PREVIOUSLY: West Virginia scored four second-half goals and defeated SIUE 5-1 last Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

RANK AND FILE: SIUE is out of the top 25 in the three major college soccer polls. United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News polls have SIUE receiving votes. The Cougars have an RPI of 38, which is second best in the MAC.

SCORING LEADERS: McLean leads the Cougars, the MAC and is 28th nationally in scoring with 23 points, coming on nine goals and five assists. His nine goals also are most in the MAC and the most at SIUE since Christian Volesky scored nine during the 2012 season. McLean was chosen as MAC Player of the Week Oct. 9, when he also was chosen to College Soccer News' Team of the Week. Jorge Gonzalez is second on the team in scoring at 17 points coming on eight goals and an assist. He is second in the MAC in goals scored and third in scoring.

SERIES STUFF: The Cougars and Zips have met 16 previous times in men's soccer. SIUE owns a 12-3-1 record in the all-time series and a perfect 7-0 mark in home games. Akron defeated SIUE twice last season, 3-1 in Akron, Ohio and 2-1 in double overtime in the MAC Tournament semifinal.





Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Email

Print



More like this: