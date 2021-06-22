EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 in the Student Fitness Center on the Edwardsville campus. Appointments are available for the Pfizer vaccine, and are open to SIUE faculty, staff, students and the general public, ages 12 and older.

“We are glad to host this second vaccine clinic, in partnership with the Madison County Health Department, on the Edwardsville campus,” said SIUE Health Service Director Riane Greenwalt. “Our first clinic, offered in April, made it possible for many faculty, staff and students to safely pursue their summer plans having been fully vaccinated.”

“This summer clinic offers a perfect opportunity for any remaining faculty, staff and students to achieve full vaccination ahead of the start of the fall semester,” Greenwalt added. “We are committed to ensuring that our campus community members have access to the resources they need to make this important decision for the health, safety, and well-being of our colleagues, peers and surrounding community.”

Pfizer is an mRNA vaccine and is considered 80% effective after the first dose. The completed series, including two doses, offers more than 90% effectiveness for prevention of infection.

First dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. To make an appointment, visit https://events.juvare.com/IL- IDPH/3hw7x/. Second dose appointments will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

Complete details related to the on-campus vaccine clinic, including requirements and health advisories, are available at siue.edu/coronavirus in the Campus Updates & Status section.

SIUE is a vaccine champion college, having joined the nationwide COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The challenge aims to accelerate national progress toward President Biden’s goal of 70% of the U.S. adult population receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4. This summer’s on-site vaccine clinic underscores the University’s pledge to “meet the community where it is,” with accessible and convenient vaccination options.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

Photo: SIUE students receive the Pfizer vaccine on the Edwardsville campus in April.

