EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2018 fall commencement exercises for 1,217 eligible graduates on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the School of Nursing on Friday, Dec. 14.

Ceremonies were held on Saturday, Dec. 15 for graduates from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Business, Engineering, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

