EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has named Robert “Bob” Thumith as its new director of Human Resources. Thumith will assume his responsibilities on Friday, July 6.

Thumith brings more than three decades of professional, managerial and leadership experience in the field of human resource management. His experience spans private and public, multi-state and international sectors, as he has worked for organizations such as Honeywell International, Rexam PLC, GKN Aerospace, Patriot Coal, and most recently St. Louis Community College.

“On behalf of the SIUE community, I extend a hearty welcome to Bob as he begins his director position on campus,” said SIUE Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker. “The importance of this position in University effectiveness touches all departments and campuses in the system.”

“The search committee and I shared confidence in Bob’s strong candidacy,” he added. “I want to thank the committee for their role in the screening and hiring process to help fill this strategic position at SIUE.”

“I am delighted to have been presented with the opportunity to join SIUE as its director of Human Resources,” Thumith said. “The opportunity as represented by the search committee and University leadership brought with it the avenue for me to bring a wealth of human resource experience and passion to a higher level, as I join the nationally recognized University. I identified strongly with SIUE’s student-centered educational focus as underscored by its mission, vision and values.”

“My main goal in this position is to build relationships within and amongst the Department of Human Resources and across the University to ensure the highest levels of employee service, employee advocacy and University leadership support in human resources matters,” he added. “Of equal importance is the goal to provide support and guidance to a dedicated human resources team to ensure our alignment with meeting the University’s strategic and employee needs.”

Since 2012, Thumith has served St. Louis Community College in various capacities as associate director of Human Resources, director of labor/employee relations and development, and director of Human Resource Services. He provided support to the College’s leadership and administration teams at the district level for 1,400 full-time and 1,500 part-time employees across the College’s four campuses and three education centers in the St. Louis metropolitan region.

Thumith has served on the advisory board for the Boeing Institute of International Business at Saint Louis University for its executive master’s in international business. He is an adjunct instructor of graduate-level human resources management courses at Lindenwood University.

A native of Rhode Island, Thumith earned a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in human resource management from Bryant College in 1978. He achieved a master’s in business administration, concentrating in human resources, organizational psychology and executive development from Michigan State University in 1980.

Thumith replaces Sherrie Senkfor, who retired in May after 10 years of service.

