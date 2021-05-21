EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE high jumper Ethan Poston has been selected to compete at the NCAA Division I Men's Track and Field West Regional, which takes place May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.

Poston's qualifying mark of 2.12 meters (6-11.5) came at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships last week in Charleston, Illinois.

He will be part of a field of 48 competitors at the NCAA Division I West Regional. The top finishers at the Regional will move on to the national championship event held in Eugene, Oregon, June 9-12.

The high jump will take place in day three of the regional championships (Friday, May 28). The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.