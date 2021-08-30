EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School has selected 12 recipients for the 2021 Research Grants for Research Doctoral Students (RGRDS) awards.

The RGRDS program awards grants up to $1,000 on a competitive basis to support research/projects initiated and conducted by students of the SIUE education doctorate (EdD) programs, doctor of nursing practice (DNP) programs, and co-operative Ph.D. programs to enhance their academic progress. Although faculty advisors oversee the research, the purpose of this program is to support the research of doctoral students.

Proposals must be approved by the student’s major advisor, and the RGRDS Review Committee of the Graduate School makes the recommendations on funding.

The following is a list of the 2021 RGRDS award recipients:

School of Engineering

Goksu Avdan, Industrial Engineering, “Developing a “Force Plate-less” System using the Lower Limb Kinematics and Machine Learning Techniques for a Real-time Biomechanical Gait Analysis”

College of Arts and Sciences

Patrick Ayres, History, “The Conservative Heart of the Nation: Political Conservatism in the Civil War Era West”

School of Nursing

Nathan Carroll, Nurse Anesthesiology, “Updated RSI and Typical Sequence Rubrics and Videos”

Article continues after sponsor message

Nhan Nguyen, Nurse Anesthesiology, “Computer-Based Learning: Local”

School of Education, Health and Human Behavior

Charity Eugea, Educational Leadership, “Implementation of Collaborative Problem Solving at One Elementary School”

Jamaal Heavens, Educational Leadership, “Teacher Retention - Experiences of African American Teachers in Predominantly White Suburban School Districts”

Danley Killam, Educational Leadership, “The Experience of Teachers Educating Students with Disabilities through E-Learning during the Pandemic”

Sneha Kothari Kiss, Educational Leadership, “Special Education Teachers Experiences about Social Skills Instruction to Autistic Students in Alternative Day Schools”

LaTongia Spencer, Educational Leadership, “Truancy: The Effectiveness of School-Wide Programs Collaborating with Community-Based Programs in Urban High Schools”

Alexa Tate, Educational Leadership, “District Superintendents’ Perception of Their Beliefs, Role, and Characteristics of Effective Instructional Leadership that Impacts Student Achievement”

Eric Taylor, Educational Leadership, “School Policies and Their Effects on Teachers' Expectations of Students”

Victoria White, Educational Leadership, “Physical Activity and Academic Performance in Low-Socioeconomic Schools”

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate program offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing, and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School’s Office of Research and Projects supports and raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

More like this: