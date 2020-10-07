EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally recognized Graduate School is hosting a series of virtual Open House events throughout October.

SIUE’s premier Graduate School offers more than 140 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Prospective graduate students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree in their academic area(s) of interest.

One-hour sessions will be hosted via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 20: arts, communication, social sciences

Thursday, Oct. 22: science, technology, engineering, math

Tuesday, Oct. 27: education, applied health, psychology

Thursday, Oct. 29: business, nursing, pharmacy

Each one-hour session will include a general graduate studies overview, breakout sessions hosted by academic departments, as well as opportunities to ask questions and speak directly with faculty. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

The $40 Graduate School application fee will be waived for virtual session attendees. For programming details and to register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit .

“We have broken the event into four days, with different areas of focus each day, so that we can provide a more personalized experience for attendees,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate and international admissions. “Graduate school challenges and inspires students to hone their skills and develop new ones. We highly encourage anyone seeking to enhance their professional skills to participate in this interactive event.”

The SIUE Graduate School facilitates excellence in research and creative activities, and ranks first among all Emerging Research Institutions in the Midwest for research expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation. Faculty members obtain funded grants from major agencies, such as the National Science Foundation; the National Institutes of Health; the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Education, Justice and Labor; and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Whether you are a full-time student coming back for an advanced degree or a working student who needs to attend part-time, we have options for you,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, Graduate School dean and associate provost for research. “We have online programs, traditional programs and courses available during the daytime, evening and on weekends.”

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD).

