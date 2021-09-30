EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s nationally-recognized Graduate School will host a series of virtual Open House events throughout October for individuals interested in continuing their education at the University. Attendees who apply for an eligible program will receive a $40 application fee waiver.

SIUE’s premier Graduate School offers more than 150 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Prospective graduate students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree in their academic area(s) of interest.

One-hour sessions will be hosted via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 12: arts, social sciences

Thursday, Oct. 14: science, technology, engineering, math

Tuesday, Oct. 19: education, applied health, psychology

Thursday, Oct. 21: business, nursing, pharmacy

Each one-hour session will include a general graduate studies overview, breakout sessions hosted by academic departments, as well as opportunities to ask questions and speak directly with faculty. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

Registration is required for these events. Zoom information will be sent via email after registration is complete. For more information and to register, visit siue.edu/graduate-visit.

