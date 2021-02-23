Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions will host its spring open house and visit program virtually at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree.

Each one-hour virtual session will include:

A brief overview of graduate studies at SIUE

Information about the admission process and financial support, including scholarships and graduate assistantships

The opportunity to talk to faculty and learn more about SIUE’s graduate programs

“SIUE’s diverse array of programs make it an excellence option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions. “We are glad to offer this important event online. It’s a convenient opportunity for prospective students to talk to faculty about how these programs can help them achieve their professional goals. I encourage both current undergraduate students and individuals in the workforce to participate in one of our hourlong sessions and learn how simple it is to get the application process started.”

Registration is required at siue.edu/graduate-visit . The $40 application fee will be waived for anyone attending the open house. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. Participants will receive a fee waiver code at the event.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing, and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research and creative activity at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in nursing practice and educational leadership. Cooperative PhD programs in history, environmental resources and policy, engineering science, and computer science are offered with SIU Carbondale.

