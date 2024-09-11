EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Brady Kauffmann (Jacksonville, Ill.) from the men's golf team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after his performance at the Dolenc tournament. SIUE men's golf started their season hosting 18 teams at the Gateway National Golf Links.



Kaufmann finished second of 98 golfers, earning the highest finish of his career. It is his eighth career top 10 finish. With scores of 68-68-67 (203) he also broke the school record for career rounds in the 60s.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

