POWELLS POINT, N.C. –andeach finished among the top 30 and SIUE golf finished eighth of 17 teams at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate completed Tuesday at the Kilmarlic Golf Club.

Delaware won the team title with a 13-under 839. Drexel finished second at 842 (-10) and Georgetown slipped to third at 846 (-6). The Cougars shot a 290 Tuesday and finished at 866.

Drexel's Drue Nicholas finished at -12 to claim individual medalist honors.

Baker tied for 21st with an even-par 213. Ruthey finished two over at 215 to tie for 28th. Brooks Jungbluth tied for 40th at 220 (+7). Presley Mackelburg tied for 59th at 224. Connor Neighbors finished at 230 to tie for 78th.

The tournament was the final outing of the fall for SIUE. The Cougars will next take to the course in Goodyear, Arizona for Loyola Maryland's Snowman Getaway.



