VALENTINE, Neb. – Cougar golf posted a 291 Monday in the second round of The Jackrabbit at the Dunes Course at the Prairie Club.

SIUE is tied for ninth. Monday's score is 13 strokes better than their first-round score Sunday. Central Florida and Kansas remain 1-2 in the team standings. Idaho has leap-frogged Missouri (288) for third place

Kyle Slattery leads SIUE and is tied for 23rd with a 147 (+3). Albert Nilsson is at 148 and is tied for 27th after carding a 71 in the second round. Grant Gavin is tied for 30th at 149. Conor Dore is tied for 47th and Brooks Jungbluth is tied for 60th.

UCF's Kyler Tate leads the way individually at 135 (-9). Harry Hillier, of Kansas, is second at 137 (-7).

The Jackrabbit, hosted by South Dakota State, concludes with the final round Tuesday.

