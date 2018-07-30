EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf Head Coach Derrick Brown has announced his 2018-19 schedule which features 10 regular season tournaments and an expanded home tournament.

"This is one of the most exciting schedules we have had during my time at SIUE," Brown said. "We have played in many of the events before, and we have sprinkled in a few new ones as well."

For the second year in a row, the schedule kicks off with Air Force's Gene Miranda Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado (Sept. 7-9).

"Again, we will be starting the year with a trip to the Air Force Academy which will be a fun trip but also will provide an immediate test for our guys," Brown said. "It should give us an idea of where we are as a team."

A return to Eastern Kentucky Intercollegiate, presented by Raising Cane's in Richmond, Kentucky, follows (Sept. 15-16).

SIUE will play host to 18 teams at the 2018 Derek Dolenc Invitational, presented by DoubleTree Hotels at Gateway National Golf Links (Sept. 24-25). The Cougars have two titles and a second-place finish in the last three years at their home event.

"Our best event each year is our home event, The Derek Dolenc Invitational, at Gateway National," Brown added. "We will have our largest field to date with 18 teams competing, including five schools from the Ohio Valley Conference. We have been fortunate to play well at our home event over the years and hope we can continue that trend."

The fall schedule continues with The Jackrabbit, hosted by South Dakota State in Valentine, Nebraska (Sept. 30-Oct. 2). This will be the first time SIUE has participated in the event.

"The Jackrabbit at the Prairie Club will be a great experience for our guys against top-level competition and played at a top-ranked course with a beautiful setting," Brown said.

The final fall tournament is Austin Peay's F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate (Oct. 15-16). The last time the Cougars participated in the event as a team came in 2012.

SIUE returns to the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Arizona, (Feb. 23-25) to open the spring season. The Cougars earned a second-place finish last year while establishing new school records for the lowest 18-hole team total (270 in round three) and the lowest 54-hole team total (829).

"Like I feel about starting the season at Air Force, I feel the same way about starting our spring season back at the Loyola Intercollegiate where we played exceptional this past year finishing second of 19 and breaking many school records," Brown said. "It's always a strong field, and we will need to be ready coming out of winter break."

The Cougars also will compete at the Jackrabbit Invitational, also hosted by South Dakota State, in Boulder City, Nevada (March 8-9), Missouri State's Twin Oaks Intercollegiate in Springfield, Missouri (March 11-12), Arkansas State's Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate (April 1-2) and Missouri's Tiger Invitational in Columbia, Missouri, (April 8-9) to complete the regular season.

The OVC Championship will once again take place on the Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, (April 21-23). The Shoals is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The 2019 tournament marks the sixth consecutive year the tournament has played out there.

