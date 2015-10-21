ALTON - While enjoying an afternoon watching the mighty Mississippi roll by, residents can come to Old Bakery Beer in early November to listen to live jazz, have some good eats and drinks all while contributing to SIUE music scholarships.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Friends of Music is hosting a fundraiser at the Old Bakery Beer Co., an eating and drinking establishment and brewery, in Alton. The event is from noon to 7 pm. Sunday, Nov. 8, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

Live music will be provided by jazz combos from the SIUE music department. A percentage of the proceeds, from the sale of several select brews, will help fund scholarships for SIUE music students. No cover charge. All ages are welcome.

For more information click on to SIUEmusic.com or call 618-650-3900.

More like this:

Nov 30, 2023 - Mississippi River Festival To Be Discussed In Book Presentation At Carlinville Library

Jan 4, 2024 - Former Alton Resident to be Featured in Documentary about Senior Citizen Band

Jan 10, 2024 - Explore This Weekend's Upcoming Events

Yesterday - L&C’s Annual MLK Jr. Celebration to Feature Keynote by Al Womack  

Today - Band Director Announces Several Students Represent AHS At SIUE Bi-State Concert Band Fest

Related Video:

History of the Breweries of Alton

 