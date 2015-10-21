ALTON - While enjoying an afternoon watching the mighty Mississippi roll by, residents can come to Old Bakery Beer in early November to listen to live jazz, have some good eats and drinks all while contributing to SIUE music scholarships.

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Friends of Music is hosting a fundraiser at the Old Bakery Beer Co., an eating and drinking establishment and brewery, in Alton. The event is from noon to 7 pm. Sunday, Nov. 8, at 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

Live music will be provided by jazz combos from the SIUE music department. A percentage of the proceeds, from the sale of several select brews, will help fund scholarships for SIUE music students. No cover charge. All ages are welcome.

For more information click on to SIUEmusic.com or call 618-650-3900.

More like this:

Related Video: