EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of Art along with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Department of Art and Design will host their 4lst annual Art Auction at 7 p.m. Friday, March 16. The auction will be held in the Art West Gallery located in the Art and Design West building on the SIUE campus.

The 2018 auction will offer original artworks donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Additional work will be available to the highest bidder in a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m., and Ahrens & Niemeier auctioneers will start the bidding at 7 p.m.

To view images of the artwork to be auctioned, visit the Friends of Art SIUE on Facebook or attend a preview in the gallery Thursday afternoon, March 15.

The auction is a spirited event that features friendly competition providing participants much excitement in bidding and acquiring artwork.

Since l977, the Friends of Art organization has assisted the SIUE Department of Art and Design in staging this fundraiser. Last year’s auction allowed the department to invite 16 local, national and international artists and scholars to the SIUE campus in addition to providing funds for 35 students to attend a national conference. Auction funding also paid for jurors and awards for student exhibits and refreshments for art exhibitions.

Tickets are $7 for the general public, and can be purchased at the door. Admission is free to all students, auction donors and members of the Friends of Art. Complimentary food will be provided, and a cash bar will also be available.

Complimentary parking will be provided in Lot B (SIUE’s Visitor’s Lot). A drop off area is available next to the back entrance of the Art and Design West building.

For more information on Friends of Art, visit siue.edu/artsandsciences/art or the Friends of Art SIUE Facebook. E-mails may be directed to friendsofart.siue@yahoo.com.

