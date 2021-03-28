EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE finished off a weekend sweep of Eastern Kentucky winning a pair of games from the Colonels Saturday at Simmons Baseball Complex. The Cougars ran away with the early game 12-3 before scoring six unanswered runs to win the second game 8-5.

SIUE has won five straight games and improved to 11-9 overall and 5-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference. EKU fell to 8-15 overall and 3-6 in OVC play.

"It is really tough to sweep a weekend," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "And to fall behind then come back in game three just shows that our guys are very resilient. They kept plugging away and were able to get the weekend sweep. It's a good feeling for these guys."

The Cougars collected season highs in runs (12) and hits (17) in the opener. SIUE scored four runs in the third inning and never trailed. The Cougars added two in the fifth, five in the sixth and scored another in the eighth.

"We really swung the bats in well in game one," Lyons added.

Brady Bunten, Ole Arntson and Steven Pattan each turned in three hits in the game, while Richie Well, Connor Kiffer and Raul Elguezabal each finished with two hits. Bunten drove home three and scored twice. Arntson and Pattan each drove home a pair. Brett Johnson homered and scored a pair of runs.

Noah Matheny, making his second weekend start, worked eight innings, allowing three runs, just two earned on eight hits. He struck out two and improved to 3-2.

"We got a great performance out of Noah Matheny," Lyons said.

Brian Chandler struck out two in the ninth to finish the game.

Eastern Kentucky struck first in the late game, scoring three times in the fourth against SIUE starter Kaid Karnes.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE answered in the fifth when Johnson roped a double to the gap in right center to score two. EKU stretched the lead to 5-2 with two runs in the sixth before the Cougars came back for good.

Ethan Copeland and Johnson each drove home a run before Kiffer plated both with a two-run single to give SIUE a 6-5 lead. Bunten capped the scoring for the Cougars with a two-run home run in the seventh.

Bunten finished the series 8-11 (.727) while Johnson was 6-12 (.500). Both homered and drive home six in the series.

"Brett had a really good weekend. He was working to find some things in his swing. He's feeling really good about it," Lyons said. "Brady Bunten had a really good week as well. He put some really good contact on the ball.

"Truly, it was a collective effort across the lineup," Lyons continued. "Anyone we were counting on was producing."

Karnes worked five innings in the start, allowing four runs. Brant Glidewell (1-0) earned the win with an inning in relief. He allowed an unearned run. Alec Kubik worked two scoreless innings and Rob Parks worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

"As long as those guys continue to throw strikes and not work up their pitch counts it gives them the opportunity to go deeper into games," Lyons said. "Kaid gave us five solid innings."

The win improved the Cougars' record to 7-5 in home games at Roy E. Lee Field.

"We have been fortunate to have quite a few home games," Lyons said. "The guys love playing here. We're getting more and more fans which brings a good energy. This is a good, fun place to play."

SIUE goes on the road for a Tuesday game at Bradley before continuing OVC play next weekend at Morehead State.

More like this: