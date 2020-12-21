SIUE Fall Commencement Class of 2020 Graduates List
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed virtual 2020 Fall Commencement exercises for more than 1,103 graduates on Friday, Dec. 18.
SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.
The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.
Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:
* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)
** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)
*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)
+ Honors Scholars
The Fall 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies are available at siue.edu/virtual-commencement.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.
First Name Last Name State City
Haylee Althoff IL Addieville
Nicolette Napoli IL Addison
Justin Gordon IL Albers
Samuel Huegen IL Albers
Maddison Schulte IL Albers
Sara Flores Madrid IL Altamont
Danielle Vaughn IL Altamont
Katriner Brown Scott IL Alton
Jared Cloninger IL Alton
Brianna Cooley IL Alton
James Davis IL Alton
Samantha Hearn IL Alton
Aaron Heil IL Alton
LaMika Henley IL Alton
Caleb Livesay IL Alton
Regiere Lovett IL Alton
Riley Lovett IL Alton
Dan Morrissey IL Alton
Alexis Mueller IL Alton
Rebekah Philippi IL Alton
Thomas Phillips IL Alton
Dana Qasem IL Alton
Nicholas Roberts IL Alton
Henry Schilling IL Alton
Michael Schneider IL Alton
Thomas Tranter IL Alton
Dana Wynn IL Alton
Hannah Dover IL Anna
Andrea Stearns IL Anna
Ally Bunfill IL Arenzville
Katherine Dreas IL Ashley
Tricia Harkins IL Assumption
Matthew Clary IL Auburn
Luke Sandidge IL Auburn
Kristi Zimerman IL Auburn
Andrea Decuire IL Aurora
Sara Gonzalez IL Aurora
Brittany Ibardaloza IL Aurora
Ashley Robinson IL Ava
Amanda Huelsmann IL Aviston
Brittany Pollmann IL Aviston
Carley Albers IL Bartelso
Nicolas Yemm IL Bartonville
Anne Wieneke IL Batchtown
Rima Abusaid IL Belleville
Bryonna Allen IL Belleville
Jordan Beishir IL Belleville
Bradley Benson IL Belleville
Madison Bielke IL Belleville
Jasmine Brooks IL Belleville
Terry Delong IL Belleville
Nadira Ellis IL Belleville
Brandy Englert IL Belleville
Jason Erb IL Belleville
David Garris IL Belleville
Katrina Gessi IL Belleville
Jordin Gouge IL Belleville
Brett Gutierrez IL Belleville
Emily Kalert IL Belleville
Joseph Lake IL Belleville
Kevion Laws IL Belleville
Brandon McIntyre IL Belleville
Brandon Miller IL Belleville
Regina Mosley IL Belleville
Saima Naseer IL Belleville
Andrae Neal IL Belleville
Melissa Quirin IL Belleville
Michael Rice IL Belleville
Kimberly Roy IL Belleville
Joseph Schilling IL Belleville
Samuel Smyth IL Belleville
Skyler Sparks IL Belleville
Dana Thomas IL Belleville
Tracee Williams IL Belleville
Alex Zink IL Belleville
Christopher Ukachukwu IL Bellwood
Rebecca Hardin IL Benld
Kirsten Page IL Benton
Cassidy Albers IL Bethalto
Dylan Arnold IL Bethalto
Bailey DePriest IL Bethalto
Brayden Emerick IL Bethalto
Christopher Featherstone IL Bethalto
Stephanie Haynes IL Bethalto
Nicholas Newell IL Bethalto
Trevor Panyik IL Bethalto
Caleb Russell IL Bethalto
Kayela Schoen IL Bethalto
Macie Strohmeier IL Bethalto
Nicholas Wells IL Bethalto
Kyle Yates IL Bethalto
Veebha Gowda IL Bloomington
Michelle Lewis IL Bloomington
Abigail Schuneman IL Bloomington
Steven Vendetti IL Bloomington
Ambrosia Walters IL Bloomington
Thomas Ortense IL Bolingbrook
Grant Deam IL Bourbonnais
Rickeila Tucker IL Bourbonnais
Olivia Ajero IL Breese
Brandi Foppe IL Breese
David Stevenson IL Breese
Ethan Strubhart IL Breese
Colin Wright IL Breese
Swade Howard IL Bridgeport
Taylor Bozarth IL Brighton
Brenden Emmons IL Brighton
Paige Rhoades IL Brighton
Barbara Daugherty IL Brownstown
Mary White IL Buncombe
Erica Davis IL Bunker Hill
Caitlin Morey IL Bunker Hill
Shelley Yates IL Bunker Hill
John Morrison IL Burnside
Parker Abbott IL Byron
Jacob Perez IL Byron
Demi Braggs IL Cahokia
Latoya England IL Cahokia
Susannah Oettle IL Cahokia
Lamonta Swarn IL Cahokia
Tiffany Sartore IL Cairo
Ronnie Mayfield IL Calumet Park
Andrea Marcum IL Cantrall
Cassidy Bruns IL Carbondale
Andrew Miller IL Carbondale
Andrew Miller IL Carbondale
Thomas Pelikan IL Carbondale
Stacia Weinhoffer IL Carbondale
Marissa Woolfolk IL Carlinville
Dustin Bilbruck IL Carlyle
Jonathan Powell IL Carol Stream
Sophia Buehler IL Carterville
Alicia Dawson IL Carterville
John Ourth IL Carthage
Stuart Mauch IL Caseyville
Holly Miller IL Centralia
Weruche Agube IL Champaign
Benjamin Flachsbart IL Champaign
Aerielle Wood IL Champaign
Amanda Craig IL Channahon
Shelby Hughes IL Chapin
Jacob Blount IL Charleston
Kimallyn Carmack IL Charleston
Bryan Jobe IL Charleston
Nolan Burnett IL Chatham
Tyler Jones IL Chatham
Ryan Kavanagh IL Chatham
Jonathan Koe IL Chatham
Andrea Mays IL Chatham
Kimberly Juenger IL Chester
Ruth Asare IL Chicago
Ashley Ellison IL Chicago
Mikayla Freeman IL Chicago
Genet Gaim IL Chicago
Jaivon Giles IL Chicago
Angelo Hall IL Chicago
Zachariah Holoman IL Chicago
Sha'Breon Hopkins IL Chicago
Aliyah Johnson IL Chicago
Emma Mancilla IL Chicago
Jacqueline Maristela IL Chicago
Jackee McCullum IL Chicago
Michael Poluha IL Chicago
Derric Roberts IL Chicago
Elisa Skoundrianos IL Chicago
Collis Tate IL Chicago
Iris Trejo-Apolinar IL Chicago
Mariah Tyler IL Chicago
Monica Velazquez IL Chicago
Marshall Walker IL Chicago
Tyresse Williford IL Chicago
Brandi Caughey IL Chillicothe
Benjamin Kirkpatrick IL Cisne
Rachel Woods IL Claremont
Davis Brown IL Clinton
Mackenzie Smith IL Coal City
Adajee Banks IL Collinsville
Colette Beckwith IL Collinsville
Avery Cleland IL Collinsville
Colleen Cummings IL Collinsville
Monica DeAvila IL Collinsville
Nolberto Deavila IL Collinsville
Donna Esterlen IL Collinsville
Courtney Fenelon IL Collinsville
Paulina Fuhrmann IL Collinsville
Brandi Harris IL Collinsville
Kaila Juenger IL Collinsville
Adam Keasey IL Collinsville
Courtney Kutey IL Collinsville
Jenelle Kypta IL Collinsville
Seth Mendenhall IL Collinsville
Allany Muniz IL Collinsville
Jennifer Park IL Collinsville
Gabrielle Phinney IL Collinsville
Jacob Post IL Collinsville
Jullian Spiller IL Collinsville
Andrew Stahlman IL Collinsville
Kyle Sullivan IL Collinsville
David Titus IL Collinsville
Taylor Tosto IL Collinsville
Angel Vandermay IL Collinsville
Emily Woodell IL Collinsville
Shellneithia Young IL Collinsville
Abigail Yurchuk IL Collinsville
Cristian Grobnic IL Columbia
Brett Hart IL Columbia
Ryan Howe IL Columbia
Wesley Huff IL Columbia
Elizabeth Klein IL Columbia
Elizabeth Klein IL Columbia
Madison Pennington IL Columbia
Jacob Thrasher IL Columbia
Natalia Fields IL Country Club Hills
Colton Burrus IL Cowden
Danielle Wolthausen IL Crystal Lake
Trevor Brunner IL Danville
Reed Collins IL Danville
Heather Ohl IL Danville
Sally Betscher IL Decatur
Conner Brown IL Decatur
Lukas Dale IL Decatur
Sam Ewing IL Decatur
Erica Haas IL Decatur
Aaron Wemple IL Decatur
Gina Collin IL DeKalb
Victoria Prokos IL Des Plaines
Hayley Diorio IL Dewey
Evan Kuhl IL Dieterich
Sarina Horn IL Divernon
Kayla Baker IL Dolton
Kayla Ryan IL Dolton
Jessica Harsy IL Du Quoin
Madison Swayne IL Du Quoin
Benjamin Rohlfing IL Dupo
Victoria White IL Dupo
Christy Bosco IL East Alton
Jamie Geisler IL East Alton
Josh LeMond IL East Alton
Samuel Mosby IL East Alton
Ami Null IL East Alton
Chelsea Patton IL East Alton
Nicole Pruett IL East Alton
Jacob Smith IL East Alton
Lorin Smith Jr. IL East Alton
Tessa Ackerland IL East Moline
Emmett Hayslett IL East Moline
Andrew Widmar IL East Moline
Jordan Cruise IL East Saint Louis
Kenneth Harris IL East Saint Louis
Andra Lang IL East Saint Louis
Kailen Lee IL East Saint Louis
Lorenzo Reid IL East Saint Louis
George Stallworth IL East Saint Louis
Anthony Taylor IL East Saint Louis
Megan Burton IL Edelstein
Kiersten Abernathy IL Edwardsville
Erika Ahart IL Edwardsville
Brooke Allen IL Edwardsville
Zach Anderson IL Edwardsville
Rachel Berg IL Edwardsville
Guisel Berry IL Edwardsville
Tia Biggs IL Edwardsville
Kelley Brooks IL Edwardsville
Bridget Brown IL Edwardsville
Celesta Brown IL Edwardsville
Natalie Casey IL Edwardsville
Micaela Collins IL Edwardsville
Lydia Davey IL Edwardsville
Claire Di Lorenzo IL Edwardsville
George Diak IL Edwardsville
Isabella Divine IL Edwardsville
Elizabeth Donald IL Edwardsville
Heather Douglas IL Edwardsville
Lena Fahey IL Edwardsville
Jaylan Fenner IL Edwardsville
Matthew Gregor IL Edwardsville
Megan Grove IL Edwardsville
Shannon Hunt IL Edwardsville
Jennifer Hylla IL Edwardsville
Lynn Kloss IL Edwardsville
Kylie Kochel IL Edwardsville
Dzifa Kraka IL Edwardsville
Elizabeth Krause IL Edwardsville
Jacob Lachapelle IL Edwardsville
Adam Litterst IL Edwardsville
Devin Lotter IL Edwardsville
Kristen McFarland IL Edwardsville
Kevin Mikhayel IL Edwardsville
Benjamin Motl IL Edwardsville
Evan Mueller IL Edwardsville
Holly Naff IL Edwardsville
Dennis Neese IL Edwardsville
Lina Ngoopos IL Edwardsville
Justin Nosser IL Edwardsville
Tyler Ohnesorge IL Edwardsville
Hafiz Ojulari IL Edwardsville
Jason Pappas IL Edwardsville
Sadie Pinnell IL Edwardsville
Rachel Prusa IL Edwardsville
Yasmine Pryor IL Edwardsville
Jared Riemenschneider IL Edwardsville
Amy Robinson IL Edwardsville
Gabriella Romano IL Edwardsville
David Ruark IL Edwardsville
Gabriela Shea IL Edwardsville
Riley Sinclair IL Edwardsville
Olivia Slater IL Edwardsville
Kayla Sparks IL Edwardsville
Hailey Stewart IL Edwardsville
Sean Swanson IL Edwardsville
Hannah Townzen IL Edwardsville
Magdalena Valkova IL Edwardsville
Jessica Vignone IL Edwardsville
Joseph Waldrop IL Edwardsville
Joseph Wallace IL Edwardsville
Joshua White IL Edwardsville
Amber Wilson IL Edwardsville
Madilyn Yungck IL Edwardsville
Landon Bissey IL Effingham
Anna Schumacher IL Effingham
Stacey Spour IL Effingham
Blake White IL Effingham
Trent Wilkinson IL Effingham
Thomas Helton IL Elmhurst
Yahilin Munoz IL Fairmont City
Abigayle Agne IL Fairview Heights
Shalia Alston IL Fairview Heights
Michael Brinkley IL Fairview Heights
Collin Cozart IL Fairview Heights
Kharrigan Edwards IL Fairview Heights
Yvette Fitzpatrick IL Fairview Heights
Jamie Fowler IL Fairview Heights
Clarence Goldthree IL Fairview Heights
Jamaal Heavens IL Fairview Heights
Mackenzie Herring IL Fairview Heights
Lacey Johnson IL Fairview Heights
Craig Mather IL Fairview Heights
Caitlin Moore IL Fairview Heights
Melanie Smith IL Fairview Heights
Robert Johnson IL Farmersville
James Rinehart IL Flora
Jamila Porter IL Flossmoor
Mckenzie Aubry IL Forsyth
Alyson Genenbacher IL Fowler
Mary Costin IL Frankfort
Leeann Singer-German IL Freeburg
Abiola Abiola-Oloke IL Galesburg
Madison Ross IL Galesburg
Larissa Hamilton IL Geff
Evan Albers IL Germantown
Calvin Heimann IL Germantown
Maiya Bertolis IL Gillespie
Rachel Boeck IL Gillespie
Lynsey Gibson IL Gillespie
Shawn Pierson IL Girard
Austin Dimmitt IL Glasford
Dale Auten IL Glen Carbon
Sarah Blankenship IL Glen Carbon
Jennifer Caires-Kennel IL Glen Carbon
Alexander Daly IL Glen Carbon
Monet Evans IL Glen Carbon
Gregg Flores IL Glen Carbon
Anthony Hettinger IL Glen Carbon
Lori Horan IL Glen Carbon
Alexander Lovett IL Glen Carbon
Cathy McNeese IL Glen Carbon
Kendal Meister IL Glen Carbon
Caitlin Phelan IL Glen Carbon
Michelle Robinson IL Glen Carbon
Adrian Rojas IL Glen Carbon
Clayton Schardan IL Glen Carbon
Tyler Swanner IL Glen Carbon
Tessa Walker IL Glen Carbon
Lucas Bozovich IL Godfrey
Madeline Copeland IL Godfrey
Jace Crider IL Godfrey
Miles Gossett IL Godfrey
Nicholas Hatfield IL Godfrey
Anna Houchens IL Godfrey
Sydney Lombardi IL Godfrey
Chloe Lorton IL Godfrey
Matthew Monroe IL Godfrey
Adam Stutz IL Godfrey
Bayleigh Thornhill IL Godfrey
Abrianna Weeden IL Godfrey
Tessa Woulfe IL Godfrey
Skye Odelehr IL Golden Eagle
Elizabeth Vogel IL Golden Eagle
Taylor Glidewell IL Goreville
Andrew Senger IL Grafton
Mark Albrecht IL Granite City
Brooke Andrews IL Granite City
Deniene Bridgeman IL Granite City
Wyatt Bridger IL Granite City
Alexis Clutts IL Granite City
Richard Colyer IL Granite City
Abby Cox IL Granite City
Stephanie Cuvar IL Granite City
Alyssa Hoog IL Granite City
Leah Hutchison IL Granite City
Anna Mangiaracino IL Granite City
Rachel McClery IL Granite City
Ethan McMasters IL Granite City
Michaia Oswald IL Granite City
Douglas Passig IL Granite City
Jada Pool IL Granite City
Dillon Rinehart IL Granite City
Nolan Rogers IL Granite City
Richard Sauls IL Granite City
Sydney Schaus IL Granite City
Jenna Smith IL Granite City
Abigail Wright IL Granite City
Haley Vetter IL Greenfield
Michaela Dean IL Greenville
Garrett Durborow IL Greenville
Emily Hess IL Greenville
Rachel Waltrip IL Hamel
Jenniffer Schumann IL Hampshire
Christina Troha IL Hanover Park
Amelia Siemer IL Hardin
Jennifer Brinkley IL Harrisburg
Noelle Taylor IL Harvard
Noelle Taylor IL Harvard
Frederick Smith IL Hazel Crest
Eric Henson IL Herrin
Carlie Webb IL Hidalgo
Kevin Brutto IL Highland
Stacee Durell IL Highland
Jennifer Emery IL Highland
Amber Li IL Highland
Taylor Prusa IL Highland
Madeline Sirko IL Highland
Cole Stein IL Highland
Colton Vonderhaar IL Highland
Paxton Vonderhaar IL Highland
Justin Wagoner IL Highland
Megan Peach IL Hoffman Estates
Jeffrey Martin IL Homer Glen
Jennifer Peterson IL Homewood
Lauren Cox IL Industry
Ryan Fatheree IL Jacksonville
Kassidy Neeley IL Jacksonville
Andrea Poore IL Jacksonville
Collin Sheehan IL Jacksonville
Gabe Foppe IL Jamestown
Kathleen Brannan IL Jerseyville
Nicholas Cornell IL Jerseyville
Alec Merle IL Jerseyville
BonnieJean Parsell IL Jerseyville
Karen Schroeder IL Jerseyville
Dustin Cerna IL Joliet
Courtney Kendrick IL Jonesboro
Joseph Bick IL Kampsville
Mallory Deist IL Kane
Dustin Quick IL Keyesport
Jessica Skinner IL Kincaid
Joseph Cuba IL La Grange Park
Mia Koss IL Lake in the Hills
Courtney Yildiz IL Lake Villa
Neilah Scruggs IL Lansing
Asahni Wallace IL Lansing
Angela Scott IL Lawrenceville
Danielle Kulina IL Lebanon
Christopher Wright IL Lebanon
Maddison Schneider IL Lenzburg
Cole Anderson IL Liberty
Zachary Boss IL Lincoln
Cynthia Galvez IL Lombard
Katherine Miglin IL Louisville
Arianne Santa-Olalla IL Loves Park
Autumn Kerner IL Mackinaw
Brandon Hedgspeth IL Mahomet
Noah Haynes IL Mapleton
David Daiber IL Marine
Austin Place IL Marissa
Trenton Frank IL Marshall
Madeline Livvix IL Marshall
Eliana Bohnenstiehl IL Maryville
Kailey Boyer IL Maryville
Jacob Eggering IL Maryville
Mason Kelly IL Maryville
Joshua Kovach IL Maryville
John Lednicky IL Maryville
Matthew McClary IL Maryville
Amy O'Brien IL Maryville
Jackson Ottaway IL Maryville
Kadie Ringering IL Maryville
Melisa Shepard IL Maryville
Molly White IL Maryville
Michael Pagano IL Mascoutah
Jake Stephens IL Mascoutah
Jazmyn Maggitt IL Mattoon
Kaylee Nottmeyer IL Mattoon
Jamie Packer IL Mattoon
Kimberly Peters IL Mattoon
Evalena Pullen IL Mattoon
Dmyla Hayes IL Maywood
Melissa Davis IL Mc Leansboro
Dustin Davis IL Mendon
Patricia Goettler IL Metamora
Samantha Kerker IL Metamora
Raymond Dressler IL Millstadt
Nicole Jones IL Millstadt
Abigail Martens IL Millstadt
Anthony Degregorio IL Mokena
Zachary Soderberg IL Mokena
Thomas Hillyer IL Moline
Kelsey Wente IL Montrose
Joel Eberhart IL Moro
Nathan Hayes IL Moro
Brock Huber IL Moro
Clare Marth IL Moro
Dalton Myers IL Moro
Jonathan Smyk IL Morris
Elizabeth Green IL Morrison
Andrew Michel IL Morton
Megan Necessary IL Morton
Hunter Fuller IL Mount Carmel
Misty Gill IL Mount Erie
Garrett Calvert IL Mount Vernon
Amy Mann IL Mount Vernon
Bethany Smith IL Mount Vernon
Daniel Southerd IL Mount Vernon
Samuel Storment IL Mount Vernon
Mackenzie Cohoon IL Mount Zion
Bridget Harrison IL Mount Zion
Brooke Jacobus IL Mount Zion
Alyssa Lowe IL Mount Zion
Beth McCoy IL Mount Zion
Beth McCoy IL Mount Zion
William Hughes IL Mt Sterling
Michele Marlow IL Mulkeytown
Emily Finke IL Murphysboro
Nicolette Geron IL Naperville
Delaney Johnson IL Naperville
Denise Noones IL Nashville
Brittany Herring IL Neoga
Zhongxiang Kenworthy IL Neoga
Madeline Morrison IL Neoga
Lauren Romack IL Neoga
Abby Marlow IL New Athens
N'Bria Jones IL New Baden
Sanaz Eshraghi IL New Orleans
Kaleigh Beavers IL Newton
Brycen Dhom IL Newton
Briana Frichtl IL Newton
Dylan Hemrich IL Newton
Dylan Hemrich IL Newton
Cali Johnson IL Newton
Grant Stark IL Newton
Kevin Helenthal IL Normal
Bailey Moore IL Normal
Ashley Spain IL Norridge
Sabrina Borowski IL Northlake
Kayla Cornelius IL Northlake
Aaron Albrecht IL O Fallon
Joseph Bobzien IL O Fallon
Kaitlin Carpenter IL O Fallon
Amanda Cooper IL O Fallon
Jason Couch IL O Fallon
Devin Cox IL O Fallon
Lindsay Craddick IL O Fallon
Donald Eckerman IL O Fallon
Joseph Guithues IL O Fallon
Marisa Haines IL O Fallon
Zachary Hoffer IL O Fallon
Samantha Klang IL O Fallon
Kaleb Lee IL O Fallon
Erin Martz IL O Fallon
Sean Miller IL O Fallon
Abigail Mussatto IL O Fallon
Regan Myers IL O Fallon
Karla Posos-Beetz IL O Fallon
Josiah Stevenson IL O Fallon
Tamaja Tally IL O Fallon
Preston Townsend IL O Fallon
Thomas White IL O Fallon
Jamie Gustafson IL Oak Forest
Travis Shoemaker IL Oakdale
Zeke Cassidy IL Ohlman
Taylor Hughes IL Olney
Adrianna Longwell IL Onarga
Samantha Knight IL Orland Park
Melissa Burke IL Ottawa
Kelly Adams IL Pana
Jacob Baughman IL Pana
Kelsey Ludington IL Paris
Lydia Switzer IL Paris
Marcus Switzer IL Paris
Hayden Howard IL Pawnee
Brigitte Harper IL Pekin
Andrew Berg IL Peoria
Chautauqua Hightower IL Peoria
Robert Hill IL Peoria
Kayla Martin IL Peoria Heights
Dalton Irwin IL Petersburg
Ava Umbach IL Petersburg
Roxanne Beatrice Sandoval IL Pingree Grove
Julia Christmas IL Plainfield
Ashley Moore IL Pocahontas
Gavin Potthast IL Pocahontas
Kira Schulte IL Pocahontas
Celiene Gonzalez IL Prairie du Rocher
J'Kolbe Kelly IL Quincy
Parker Westerman IL Quincy
Jennifer Williams IL Quincy
Abbigail Cunningham IL Ramsey
Victoria Bloome IL Raymond
Rebecca Chausse IL Red Bud
Naja Gbala IL Richton Park
Timothy Grgec IL Riverton
Megan Pearsall IL Robinson
Patricia Dickson IL Rochelle
Maryam Kumerow IL Rochester
Adam Western IL Rochester
Abbigale Buelow IL Rockford
Sarah White IL Romeoville
Kelly Schmall IL Rosiclare
Samantha Sherer IL Roxana
Paige Crum IL Rushville
Erika Kunkel IL Rushville
Kari Agne IL Saint Jacob
Jacob Guse IL Saint Jacob
Andrew Martin IL Saint Jacob
Haylee Netemeyer IL Saint Jacob
Brett Kaufman IL Saint Rose
Clayton Reis IL Sainte Marie
Justin Armstrong IL Salem
Grace Beavin IL Salem
Shannon Joiner IL Sandwich
Matt Reimer IL Sandwich
Jennifer Boyle IL Savoy
Claudia Pulido-Ruiz IL Schaumburg
Rebecca Muschkat IL Schiller Park
Kendall Arora IL Scott Air Force Base
Stephen Holdenried IL Scott Air Force Base
Akshiti Modi IL Secunderabad
Sadie Spears IL Shelbyville
Luke Hickman IL Sherman
Stacy Korba IL Shiloh
Austin Miley IL Shumway
Jocelyn Dorethy IL Smithboro
Hayley Edwards IL Smithton
Kimberly Hoffmann IL Smithton
Jennifer Hoover IL Smithton
Tiffany Nations IL Smithton
Jarrett Borrowman IL Sorento
Casey Melton IL Sorento
Endesha Myers IL South Holland
Jacob Armbrecht IL Springfield
Liam Biesiada IL Springfield
Elizabeth Debrun IL Springfield
Andrea Dodson IL Springfield
Megan Hobbie IL Springfield
Deyjiah Johnson IL Springfield
Nancy Kerr IL Springfield
Danielle Kleinman IL Springfield
Jacob McDermott IL Springfield
David Molohon IL Springfield
Zachary Rasmussen IL Springfield
Matthew Sandberg IL Springfield
Eddie Smith IL Springfield
DeVonte Winters-Taylor IL Springfield
Susan Mucelli IL Staunton
Carrie Viehweg IL Staunton
Telsa Johnson IL Stewardson
Timothy VanDeursen IL Sullivan
Christina Brown IL Swansea
Patrick Bunetic IL Swansea
Jessica Hafner IL Swansea
Renee Oplt IL Swansea
Kaitlyn Schwarz IL Swansea
Shane Wheatley IL Swansea
Jessalin Volmer IL Sycamore
Matthew Jones IL Tamaroa
Luke Crain IL Taylorville
Kaitlan Gilpin IL Taylorville
Taylor Inman IL Taylorville
Erica Leigh IL Taylorville
Erica Leigh IL Taylorville
William Patton IL Taylorville
Heather Whetsell IL Taylorville
Jonathon Yard IL Taylorville
Sidney Brumleve IL Teutopolis
Heather Miller IL Teutopolis
Maria Vonderheide IL Teutopolis
Sylvia Taraszka IL Tinley Park
Hannah O'Rourke IL Tolono
John Beach IL Trenton
Darrell Combs IL Trenton
Kristen Emig IL Trenton
Brent Lengacher IL Trenton
Andrew Hill IL Trivoli
Sarah Bland IL Troy
Holly Dees IL Troy
Amanda Goldsboro IL Troy
Amanda Goldsboro IL Troy
Jeremy Harrington IL Troy
Ramona Jackson IL Troy
Garrett Milligan IL Troy
Scott Parizon IL Troy
Olivia Rader IL Troy
Katy Rahar IL Troy
Brian Reeves IL Troy
Jeanna Roman IL Troy
John Schalk IL Troy
Adam Yates IL Troy
Eric Yates IL Troy
Trystan Stevens IL Tuscola
Avalon Palmer IL University Park
Paige Bangle IL Valmeyer
Leah Francis IL Vandalia
Jessica Hampton IL Vandalia
Wesley Lindsey IL Vandalia
Allison Helmerichs IL Virden
Mandy Lyons IL Virginia
Raiden Hofstetter IL Walnut Hill
Gabrielle Smith IL Warrenville
Isaac Routley IL Washburn
Michelle Fischer IL Waterloo
Adam Hoock IL Waterloo
Charles Knollman IL Waterloo
Cassandra Lampitt IL Waterloo
Zack Martychenko IL Waterloo
Kane Osterhage IL Waterloo
Blake Rusteberg IL Waterloo
Darci Brannan IL White Hall
Abigail Gound IL White Hall
Kinsey Mcmillen IL White Hall
Tristen Nichols IL White Hall
Ashley Cameron IL Wood River
Luke Curtis IL Wood River
Ethan Kurth IL Wood River
Adam LaMarsh IL Wood River
Lauren Reynolds IL Wood River
Kelsey Robinson IL Wood River
Taylor Snyder IL Wood River
Theodore Yancey IL Wood River
Bryson Sanders IL Woodlawn
Chandler Brown IL Worden
Cory Thom IL Yorkville
