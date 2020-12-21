EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed virtual 2020 Fall Commencement exercises for more than 1,103 graduates on Friday, Dec. 18.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The names of the graduates are attached, categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.

Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:

* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)

** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)

*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)

+ Honors Scholars

The Fall 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies are available at siue.edu/virtual-commencement.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River's rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

First Name Last Name State City

Haylee Althoff IL Addieville

Nicolette Napoli IL Addison

Justin Gordon IL Albers

Samuel Huegen IL Albers

Maddison Schulte IL Albers

Sara Flores Madrid IL Altamont

Danielle Vaughn IL Altamont

Katriner Brown Scott IL Alton

Jared Cloninger IL Alton

Brianna Cooley IL Alton

James Davis IL Alton

Samantha Hearn IL Alton

Aaron Heil IL Alton

LaMika Henley IL Alton

Caleb Livesay IL Alton

Regiere Lovett IL Alton

Riley Lovett IL Alton

Dan Morrissey IL Alton

Alexis Mueller IL Alton

Rebekah Philippi IL Alton

Thomas Phillips IL Alton

Dana Qasem IL Alton

Nicholas Roberts IL Alton

Henry Schilling IL Alton

Michael Schneider IL Alton

Thomas Tranter IL Alton

Dana Wynn IL Alton

Hannah Dover IL Anna

Andrea Stearns IL Anna

Ally Bunfill IL Arenzville

Katherine Dreas IL Ashley

Tricia Harkins IL Assumption

Matthew Clary IL Auburn

Luke Sandidge IL Auburn

Kristi Zimerman IL Auburn

Andrea Decuire IL Aurora

Sara Gonzalez IL Aurora

Brittany Ibardaloza IL Aurora

Ashley Robinson IL Ava

Amanda Huelsmann IL Aviston

Brittany Pollmann IL Aviston

Carley Albers IL Bartelso

Nicolas Yemm IL Bartonville

Anne Wieneke IL Batchtown

Rima Abusaid IL Belleville

Bryonna Allen IL Belleville

Jordan Beishir IL Belleville

Bradley Benson IL Belleville

Madison Bielke IL Belleville

Jasmine Brooks IL Belleville

Terry Delong IL Belleville

Nadira Ellis IL Belleville

Brandy Englert IL Belleville

Jason Erb IL Belleville

David Garris IL Belleville

Katrina Gessi IL Belleville

Jordin Gouge IL Belleville

Brett Gutierrez IL Belleville

Emily Kalert IL Belleville

Joseph Lake IL Belleville

Kevion Laws IL Belleville

Brandon McIntyre IL Belleville

Brandon Miller IL Belleville

Regina Mosley IL Belleville

Saima Naseer IL Belleville

Andrae Neal IL Belleville

Melissa Quirin IL Belleville

Michael Rice IL Belleville

Kimberly Roy IL Belleville

Joseph Schilling IL Belleville

Samuel Smyth IL Belleville

Skyler Sparks IL Belleville

Dana Thomas IL Belleville

Tracee Williams IL Belleville

Alex Zink IL Belleville

Christopher Ukachukwu IL Bellwood

Rebecca Hardin IL Benld

Kirsten Page IL Benton

Cassidy Albers IL Bethalto

Dylan Arnold IL Bethalto

Bailey DePriest IL Bethalto

Brayden Emerick IL Bethalto

Christopher Featherstone IL Bethalto

Stephanie Haynes IL Bethalto

Nicholas Newell IL Bethalto

Trevor Panyik IL Bethalto

Caleb Russell IL Bethalto

Kayela Schoen IL Bethalto

Macie Strohmeier IL Bethalto

Nicholas Wells IL Bethalto

Kyle Yates IL Bethalto

Veebha Gowda IL Bloomington

Michelle Lewis IL Bloomington

Abigail Schuneman IL Bloomington

Steven Vendetti IL Bloomington

Ambrosia Walters IL Bloomington

Thomas Ortense IL Bolingbrook

Grant Deam IL Bourbonnais

Rickeila Tucker IL Bourbonnais

Olivia Ajero IL Breese

Brandi Foppe IL Breese

David Stevenson IL Breese

Ethan Strubhart IL Breese

Colin Wright IL Breese

Swade Howard IL Bridgeport

Taylor Bozarth IL Brighton

Brenden Emmons IL Brighton

Paige Rhoades IL Brighton

Barbara Daugherty IL Brownstown

Mary White IL Buncombe

Erica Davis IL Bunker Hill

Caitlin Morey IL Bunker Hill

Shelley Yates IL Bunker Hill

John Morrison IL Burnside

Parker Abbott IL Byron

Jacob Perez IL Byron

Demi Braggs IL Cahokia

Latoya England IL Cahokia

Susannah Oettle IL Cahokia

Lamonta Swarn IL Cahokia

Tiffany Sartore IL Cairo

Ronnie Mayfield IL Calumet Park

Andrea Marcum IL Cantrall

Cassidy Bruns IL Carbondale

Andrew Miller IL Carbondale

Thomas Pelikan IL Carbondale

Stacia Weinhoffer IL Carbondale

Marissa Woolfolk IL Carlinville

Dustin Bilbruck IL Carlyle

Jonathan Powell IL Carol Stream

Sophia Buehler IL Carterville

Alicia Dawson IL Carterville

John Ourth IL Carthage

Stuart Mauch IL Caseyville

Holly Miller IL Centralia

Weruche Agube IL Champaign

Benjamin Flachsbart IL Champaign

Aerielle Wood IL Champaign

Amanda Craig IL Channahon

Shelby Hughes IL Chapin

Jacob Blount IL Charleston

Kimallyn Carmack IL Charleston

Bryan Jobe IL Charleston

Nolan Burnett IL Chatham

Tyler Jones IL Chatham

Ryan Kavanagh IL Chatham

Jonathan Koe IL Chatham

Andrea Mays IL Chatham

Kimberly Juenger IL Chester

Ruth Asare IL Chicago

Ashley Ellison IL Chicago

Mikayla Freeman IL Chicago

Genet Gaim IL Chicago

Jaivon Giles IL Chicago

Angelo Hall IL Chicago

Zachariah Holoman IL Chicago

Sha'Breon Hopkins IL Chicago

Aliyah Johnson IL Chicago

Emma Mancilla IL Chicago

Jacqueline Maristela IL Chicago

Jackee McCullum IL Chicago

Michael Poluha IL Chicago

Derric Roberts IL Chicago

Elisa Skoundrianos IL Chicago

Collis Tate IL Chicago

Iris Trejo-Apolinar IL Chicago

Mariah Tyler IL Chicago

Monica Velazquez IL Chicago

Marshall Walker IL Chicago

Tyresse Williford IL Chicago

Brandi Caughey IL Chillicothe

Benjamin Kirkpatrick IL Cisne

Rachel Woods IL Claremont

Davis Brown IL Clinton

Mackenzie Smith IL Coal City

Adajee Banks IL Collinsville

Colette Beckwith IL Collinsville

Avery Cleland IL Collinsville

Colleen Cummings IL Collinsville

Monica DeAvila IL Collinsville

Nolberto Deavila IL Collinsville

Donna Esterlen IL Collinsville

Courtney Fenelon IL Collinsville

Paulina Fuhrmann IL Collinsville

Brandi Harris IL Collinsville

Kaila Juenger IL Collinsville

Adam Keasey IL Collinsville

Courtney Kutey IL Collinsville

Jenelle Kypta IL Collinsville

Seth Mendenhall IL Collinsville

Allany Muniz IL Collinsville

Jennifer Park IL Collinsville

Gabrielle Phinney IL Collinsville

Jacob Post IL Collinsville

Jullian Spiller IL Collinsville

Andrew Stahlman IL Collinsville

Kyle Sullivan IL Collinsville

David Titus IL Collinsville

Taylor Tosto IL Collinsville

Angel Vandermay IL Collinsville

Emily Woodell IL Collinsville

Shellneithia Young IL Collinsville

Abigail Yurchuk IL Collinsville

Cristian Grobnic IL Columbia

Brett Hart IL Columbia

Ryan Howe IL Columbia

Wesley Huff IL Columbia

Elizabeth Klein IL Columbia

Madison Pennington IL Columbia

Jacob Thrasher IL Columbia

Natalia Fields IL Country Club Hills

Colton Burrus IL Cowden

Danielle Wolthausen IL Crystal Lake

Trevor Brunner IL Danville

Reed Collins IL Danville

Heather Ohl IL Danville

Sally Betscher IL Decatur

Conner Brown IL Decatur

Lukas Dale IL Decatur

Sam Ewing IL Decatur

Erica Haas IL Decatur

Aaron Wemple IL Decatur

Gina Collin IL DeKalb

Victoria Prokos IL Des Plaines

Hayley Diorio IL Dewey

Evan Kuhl IL Dieterich

Sarina Horn IL Divernon

Kayla Baker IL Dolton

Kayla Ryan IL Dolton

Jessica Harsy IL Du Quoin

Madison Swayne IL Du Quoin

Benjamin Rohlfing IL Dupo

Victoria White IL Dupo

Christy Bosco IL East Alton

Jamie Geisler IL East Alton

Josh LeMond IL East Alton

Samuel Mosby IL East Alton

Ami Null IL East Alton

Chelsea Patton IL East Alton

Nicole Pruett IL East Alton

Jacob Smith IL East Alton

Lorin Smith Jr. IL East Alton

Tessa Ackerland IL East Moline

Emmett Hayslett IL East Moline

Andrew Widmar IL East Moline

Jordan Cruise IL East Saint Louis

Kenneth Harris IL East Saint Louis

Andra Lang IL East Saint Louis

Kailen Lee IL East Saint Louis

Lorenzo Reid IL East Saint Louis

George Stallworth IL East Saint Louis

Anthony Taylor IL East Saint Louis

Megan Burton IL Edelstein

Kiersten Abernathy IL Edwardsville

Erika Ahart IL Edwardsville

Brooke Allen IL Edwardsville

Zach Anderson IL Edwardsville

Rachel Berg IL Edwardsville

Guisel Berry IL Edwardsville

Tia Biggs IL Edwardsville

Kelley Brooks IL Edwardsville

Bridget Brown IL Edwardsville

Celesta Brown IL Edwardsville

Natalie Casey IL Edwardsville

Micaela Collins IL Edwardsville

Lydia Davey IL Edwardsville

Claire Di Lorenzo IL Edwardsville

George Diak IL Edwardsville

Isabella Divine IL Edwardsville

Elizabeth Donald IL Edwardsville

Heather Douglas IL Edwardsville

Lena Fahey IL Edwardsville

Jaylan Fenner IL Edwardsville

Matthew Gregor IL Edwardsville

Megan Grove IL Edwardsville

Shannon Hunt IL Edwardsville

Jennifer Hylla IL Edwardsville

Lynn Kloss IL Edwardsville

Kylie Kochel IL Edwardsville

Dzifa Kraka IL Edwardsville

Elizabeth Krause IL Edwardsville

Jacob Lachapelle IL Edwardsville

Adam Litterst IL Edwardsville

Devin Lotter IL Edwardsville

Kristen McFarland IL Edwardsville

Kevin Mikhayel IL Edwardsville

Benjamin Motl IL Edwardsville

Evan Mueller IL Edwardsville

Holly Naff IL Edwardsville

Dennis Neese IL Edwardsville

Lina Ngoopos IL Edwardsville

Justin Nosser IL Edwardsville

Tyler Ohnesorge IL Edwardsville

Hafiz Ojulari IL Edwardsville

Jason Pappas IL Edwardsville

Sadie Pinnell IL Edwardsville

Rachel Prusa IL Edwardsville

Yasmine Pryor IL Edwardsville

Jared Riemenschneider IL Edwardsville

Amy Robinson IL Edwardsville

Gabriella Romano IL Edwardsville

David Ruark IL Edwardsville

Gabriela Shea IL Edwardsville

Riley Sinclair IL Edwardsville

Olivia Slater IL Edwardsville

Kayla Sparks IL Edwardsville

Hailey Stewart IL Edwardsville

Sean Swanson IL Edwardsville

Hannah Townzen IL Edwardsville

Magdalena Valkova IL Edwardsville

Jessica Vignone IL Edwardsville

Joseph Waldrop IL Edwardsville

Joseph Wallace IL Edwardsville

Joshua White IL Edwardsville

Amber Wilson IL Edwardsville

Madilyn Yungck IL Edwardsville

Landon Bissey IL Effingham

Anna Schumacher IL Effingham

Stacey Spour IL Effingham

Blake White IL Effingham

Trent Wilkinson IL Effingham

Thomas Helton IL Elmhurst

Yahilin Munoz IL Fairmont City

Abigayle Agne IL Fairview Heights

Shalia Alston IL Fairview Heights

Michael Brinkley IL Fairview Heights

Collin Cozart IL Fairview Heights

Kharrigan Edwards IL Fairview Heights

Yvette Fitzpatrick IL Fairview Heights

Jamie Fowler IL Fairview Heights

Clarence Goldthree IL Fairview Heights

Jamaal Heavens IL Fairview Heights

Mackenzie Herring IL Fairview Heights

Lacey Johnson IL Fairview Heights

Craig Mather IL Fairview Heights

Caitlin Moore IL Fairview Heights

Melanie Smith IL Fairview Heights

Robert Johnson IL Farmersville

James Rinehart IL Flora

Jamila Porter IL Flossmoor

Mckenzie Aubry IL Forsyth

Alyson Genenbacher IL Fowler

Mary Costin IL Frankfort

Leeann Singer-German IL Freeburg

Abiola Abiola-Oloke IL Galesburg

Madison Ross IL Galesburg

Larissa Hamilton IL Geff

Evan Albers IL Germantown

Calvin Heimann IL Germantown

Maiya Bertolis IL Gillespie

Rachel Boeck IL Gillespie

Lynsey Gibson IL Gillespie

Shawn Pierson IL Girard

Austin Dimmitt IL Glasford

Dale Auten IL Glen Carbon

Sarah Blankenship IL Glen Carbon

Jennifer Caires-Kennel IL Glen Carbon

Alexander Daly IL Glen Carbon

Monet Evans IL Glen Carbon

Gregg Flores IL Glen Carbon

Anthony Hettinger IL Glen Carbon

Lori Horan IL Glen Carbon

Alexander Lovett IL Glen Carbon

Cathy McNeese IL Glen Carbon

Kendal Meister IL Glen Carbon

Caitlin Phelan IL Glen Carbon

Michelle Robinson IL Glen Carbon

Adrian Rojas IL Glen Carbon

Clayton Schardan IL Glen Carbon

Tyler Swanner IL Glen Carbon

Tessa Walker IL Glen Carbon

Lucas Bozovich IL Godfrey

Madeline Copeland IL Godfrey

Jace Crider IL Godfrey

Miles Gossett IL Godfrey

Nicholas Hatfield IL Godfrey

Anna Houchens IL Godfrey

Sydney Lombardi IL Godfrey

Chloe Lorton IL Godfrey

Matthew Monroe IL Godfrey

Adam Stutz IL Godfrey

Bayleigh Thornhill IL Godfrey

Abrianna Weeden IL Godfrey

Tessa Woulfe IL Godfrey

Skye Odelehr IL Golden Eagle

Elizabeth Vogel IL Golden Eagle

Taylor Glidewell IL Goreville

Andrew Senger IL Grafton

Mark Albrecht IL Granite City

Brooke Andrews IL Granite City

Deniene Bridgeman IL Granite City

Wyatt Bridger IL Granite City

Alexis Clutts IL Granite City

Richard Colyer IL Granite City

Abby Cox IL Granite City

Stephanie Cuvar IL Granite City

Alyssa Hoog IL Granite City

Leah Hutchison IL Granite City

Anna Mangiaracino IL Granite City

Rachel McClery IL Granite City

Ethan McMasters IL Granite City

Michaia Oswald IL Granite City

Douglas Passig IL Granite City

Jada Pool IL Granite City

Dillon Rinehart IL Granite City

Nolan Rogers IL Granite City

Richard Sauls IL Granite City

Sydney Schaus IL Granite City

Jenna Smith IL Granite City

Abigail Wright IL Granite City

Haley Vetter IL Greenfield

Michaela Dean IL Greenville

Garrett Durborow IL Greenville

Emily Hess IL Greenville

Rachel Waltrip IL Hamel

Jenniffer Schumann IL Hampshire

Christina Troha IL Hanover Park

Amelia Siemer IL Hardin

Jennifer Brinkley IL Harrisburg

Noelle Taylor IL Harvard

Frederick Smith IL Hazel Crest

Eric Henson IL Herrin

Carlie Webb IL Hidalgo

Kevin Brutto IL Highland

Stacee Durell IL Highland

Jennifer Emery IL Highland

Amber Li IL Highland

Taylor Prusa IL Highland

Madeline Sirko IL Highland

Cole Stein IL Highland

Colton Vonderhaar IL Highland

Paxton Vonderhaar IL Highland

Justin Wagoner IL Highland

Megan Peach IL Hoffman Estates

Jeffrey Martin IL Homer Glen

Jennifer Peterson IL Homewood

Lauren Cox IL Industry

Ryan Fatheree IL Jacksonville

Kassidy Neeley IL Jacksonville

Andrea Poore IL Jacksonville

Collin Sheehan IL Jacksonville

Gabe Foppe IL Jamestown

Kathleen Brannan IL Jerseyville

Nicholas Cornell IL Jerseyville

Alec Merle IL Jerseyville

BonnieJean Parsell IL Jerseyville

Karen Schroeder IL Jerseyville

Dustin Cerna IL Joliet

Courtney Kendrick IL Jonesboro

Joseph Bick IL Kampsville

Mallory Deist IL Kane

Dustin Quick IL Keyesport

Jessica Skinner IL Kincaid

Joseph Cuba IL La Grange Park

Mia Koss IL Lake in the Hills

Courtney Yildiz IL Lake Villa

Neilah Scruggs IL Lansing

Asahni Wallace IL Lansing

Angela Scott IL Lawrenceville

Danielle Kulina IL Lebanon

Christopher Wright IL Lebanon

Maddison Schneider IL Lenzburg

Cole Anderson IL Liberty

Zachary Boss IL Lincoln

Cynthia Galvez IL Lombard

Katherine Miglin IL Louisville

Arianne Santa-Olalla IL Loves Park

Autumn Kerner IL Mackinaw

Brandon Hedgspeth IL Mahomet

Noah Haynes IL Mapleton

David Daiber IL Marine

Austin Place IL Marissa

Trenton Frank IL Marshall

Madeline Livvix IL Marshall

Eliana Bohnenstiehl IL Maryville

Kailey Boyer IL Maryville

Jacob Eggering IL Maryville

Mason Kelly IL Maryville

Joshua Kovach IL Maryville

John Lednicky IL Maryville

Matthew McClary IL Maryville

Amy O'Brien IL Maryville

Jackson Ottaway IL Maryville

Kadie Ringering IL Maryville

Melisa Shepard IL Maryville

Molly White IL Maryville

Michael Pagano IL Mascoutah

Jake Stephens IL Mascoutah

Jazmyn Maggitt IL Mattoon

Kaylee Nottmeyer IL Mattoon

Jamie Packer IL Mattoon

Kimberly Peters IL Mattoon

Evalena Pullen IL Mattoon

Dmyla Hayes IL Maywood

Melissa Davis IL Mc Leansboro

Dustin Davis IL Mendon

Patricia Goettler IL Metamora

Samantha Kerker IL Metamora

Raymond Dressler IL Millstadt

Nicole Jones IL Millstadt

Abigail Martens IL Millstadt

Anthony Degregorio IL Mokena

Zachary Soderberg IL Mokena

Thomas Hillyer IL Moline

Kelsey Wente IL Montrose

Joel Eberhart IL Moro

Nathan Hayes IL Moro

Brock Huber IL Moro

Clare Marth IL Moro

Dalton Myers IL Moro

Jonathan Smyk IL Morris

Elizabeth Green IL Morrison

Andrew Michel IL Morton

Megan Necessary IL Morton

Hunter Fuller IL Mount Carmel

Misty Gill IL Mount Erie

Garrett Calvert IL Mount Vernon

Amy Mann IL Mount Vernon

Bethany Smith IL Mount Vernon

Daniel Southerd IL Mount Vernon

Samuel Storment IL Mount Vernon

Mackenzie Cohoon IL Mount Zion

Bridget Harrison IL Mount Zion

Brooke Jacobus IL Mount Zion

Alyssa Lowe IL Mount Zion

Beth McCoy IL Mount Zion

William Hughes IL Mt Sterling

Michele Marlow IL Mulkeytown

Emily Finke IL Murphysboro

Nicolette Geron IL Naperville

Delaney Johnson IL Naperville

Denise Noones IL Nashville

Brittany Herring IL Neoga

Zhongxiang Kenworthy IL Neoga

Madeline Morrison IL Neoga

Lauren Romack IL Neoga

Abby Marlow IL New Athens

N'Bria Jones IL New Baden

Sanaz Eshraghi IL New Orleans

Kaleigh Beavers IL Newton

Brycen Dhom IL Newton

Briana Frichtl IL Newton

Dylan Hemrich IL Newton

Cali Johnson IL Newton

Grant Stark IL Newton

Kevin Helenthal IL Normal

Bailey Moore IL Normal

Ashley Spain IL Norridge

Sabrina Borowski IL Northlake

Kayla Cornelius IL Northlake

Aaron Albrecht IL O Fallon

Joseph Bobzien IL O Fallon

Kaitlin Carpenter IL O Fallon

Amanda Cooper IL O Fallon

Jason Couch IL O Fallon

Devin Cox IL O Fallon

Lindsay Craddick IL O Fallon

Donald Eckerman IL O Fallon

Joseph Guithues IL O Fallon

Marisa Haines IL O Fallon

Zachary Hoffer IL O Fallon

Samantha Klang IL O Fallon

Kaleb Lee IL O Fallon

Erin Martz IL O Fallon

Sean Miller IL O Fallon

Abigail Mussatto IL O Fallon

Regan Myers IL O Fallon

Karla Posos-Beetz IL O Fallon

Josiah Stevenson IL O Fallon

Tamaja Tally IL O Fallon

Preston Townsend IL O Fallon

Thomas White IL O Fallon

Jamie Gustafson IL Oak Forest

Travis Shoemaker IL Oakdale

Zeke Cassidy IL Ohlman

Taylor Hughes IL Olney

Adrianna Longwell IL Onarga

Samantha Knight IL Orland Park

Melissa Burke IL Ottawa

Kelly Adams IL Pana

Jacob Baughman IL Pana

Kelsey Ludington IL Paris

Lydia Switzer IL Paris

Marcus Switzer IL Paris

Hayden Howard IL Pawnee

Brigitte Harper IL Pekin

Andrew Berg IL Peoria

Chautauqua Hightower IL Peoria

Robert Hill IL Peoria

Kayla Martin IL Peoria Heights

Dalton Irwin IL Petersburg

Ava Umbach IL Petersburg

Roxanne Beatrice Sandoval IL Pingree Grove

Julia Christmas IL Plainfield

Ashley Moore IL Pocahontas

Gavin Potthast IL Pocahontas

Kira Schulte IL Pocahontas

Celiene Gonzalez IL Prairie du Rocher

J'Kolbe Kelly IL Quincy

Parker Westerman IL Quincy

Jennifer Williams IL Quincy

Abbigail Cunningham IL Ramsey

Victoria Bloome IL Raymond

Rebecca Chausse IL Red Bud

Naja Gbala IL Richton Park

Timothy Grgec IL Riverton

Megan Pearsall IL Robinson

Patricia Dickson IL Rochelle

Maryam Kumerow IL Rochester

Adam Western IL Rochester

Abbigale Buelow IL Rockford

Sarah White IL Romeoville

Kelly Schmall IL Rosiclare

Samantha Sherer IL Roxana

Paige Crum IL Rushville

Erika Kunkel IL Rushville

Kari Agne IL Saint Jacob

Jacob Guse IL Saint Jacob

Andrew Martin IL Saint Jacob

Haylee Netemeyer IL Saint Jacob

Brett Kaufman IL Saint Rose

Clayton Reis IL Sainte Marie

Justin Armstrong IL Salem

Grace Beavin IL Salem

Shannon Joiner IL Sandwich

Matt Reimer IL Sandwich

Jennifer Boyle IL Savoy

Claudia Pulido-Ruiz IL Schaumburg

Rebecca Muschkat IL Schiller Park

Kendall Arora IL Scott Air Force Base

Stephen Holdenried IL Scott Air Force Base

Akshiti Modi IL Secunderabad

Sadie Spears IL Shelbyville

Luke Hickman IL Sherman

Stacy Korba IL Shiloh

Austin Miley IL Shumway

Jocelyn Dorethy IL Smithboro

Hayley Edwards IL Smithton

Kimberly Hoffmann IL Smithton

Jennifer Hoover IL Smithton

Tiffany Nations IL Smithton

Jarrett Borrowman IL Sorento

Casey Melton IL Sorento

Endesha Myers IL South Holland

Jacob Armbrecht IL Springfield

Liam Biesiada IL Springfield

Elizabeth Debrun IL Springfield

Andrea Dodson IL Springfield

Megan Hobbie IL Springfield

Deyjiah Johnson IL Springfield

Nancy Kerr IL Springfield

Danielle Kleinman IL Springfield

Jacob McDermott IL Springfield

David Molohon IL Springfield

Zachary Rasmussen IL Springfield

Matthew Sandberg IL Springfield

Eddie Smith IL Springfield

DeVonte Winters-Taylor IL Springfield

Susan Mucelli IL Staunton

Carrie Viehweg IL Staunton

Telsa Johnson IL Stewardson

Timothy VanDeursen IL Sullivan

Christina Brown IL Swansea

Patrick Bunetic IL Swansea

Jessica Hafner IL Swansea

Renee Oplt IL Swansea

Kaitlyn Schwarz IL Swansea

Shane Wheatley IL Swansea

Jessalin Volmer IL Sycamore

Matthew Jones IL Tamaroa

Luke Crain IL Taylorville

Kaitlan Gilpin IL Taylorville

Taylor Inman IL Taylorville

Erica Leigh IL Taylorville

William Patton IL Taylorville

Heather Whetsell IL Taylorville

Jonathon Yard IL Taylorville

Sidney Brumleve IL Teutopolis

Heather Miller IL Teutopolis

Maria Vonderheide IL Teutopolis

Sylvia Taraszka IL Tinley Park

Hannah O'Rourke IL Tolono

John Beach IL Trenton

Darrell Combs IL Trenton

Kristen Emig IL Trenton

Brent Lengacher IL Trenton

Andrew Hill IL Trivoli

Sarah Bland IL Troy

Holly Dees IL Troy

Amanda Goldsboro IL Troy

Jeremy Harrington IL Troy

Ramona Jackson IL Troy

Garrett Milligan IL Troy

Scott Parizon IL Troy

Olivia Rader IL Troy

Katy Rahar IL Troy

Brian Reeves IL Troy

Jeanna Roman IL Troy

John Schalk IL Troy

Adam Yates IL Troy

Eric Yates IL Troy

Trystan Stevens IL Tuscola

Avalon Palmer IL University Park

Paige Bangle IL Valmeyer

Leah Francis IL Vandalia

Jessica Hampton IL Vandalia

Wesley Lindsey IL Vandalia

Allison Helmerichs IL Virden

Mandy Lyons IL Virginia

Raiden Hofstetter IL Walnut Hill

Gabrielle Smith IL Warrenville

Isaac Routley IL Washburn

Michelle Fischer IL Waterloo

Adam Hoock IL Waterloo

Charles Knollman IL Waterloo

Cassandra Lampitt IL Waterloo

Zack Martychenko IL Waterloo

Kane Osterhage IL Waterloo

Blake Rusteberg IL Waterloo

Darci Brannan IL White Hall

Abigail Gound IL White Hall

Kinsey Mcmillen IL White Hall

Tristen Nichols IL White Hall

Ashley Cameron IL Wood River

Luke Curtis IL Wood River

Ethan Kurth IL Wood River

Adam LaMarsh IL Wood River

Lauren Reynolds IL Wood River

Kelsey Robinson IL Wood River

Taylor Snyder IL Wood River

Theodore Yancey IL Wood River

Bryson Sanders IL Woodlawn

Chandler Brown IL Worden

Cory Thom IL Yorkville

