



EDWARDSVILLE - The Office of Admissions at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville announced today that the fall 2025 admission applications are open. Undergraduate and graduate students may apply online at siue.edu/apply.

"Students and families continue to seek out SIUE as a top-quality choice for higher education in Illinois and the Greater St. Louis area," said Samantha Ray, director of undergraduate admissions. "Graduates from SIUE earn more on average than other Illinois universities while being charged significantly less for tuition. At SIUE, we seek to make upward socioeconomic mobility possible for everyone."

The $40 undergraduate application fee is being waived through December 1. There is a graduate application fee of $40. SAT/ACT scores are not required for admission consideration.

For scholarship consideration, students are encouraged to apply by December 1. SIUE offers several need- and merit-based scholarships for undergraduate students, including the prestigious Meridian Scholarship which includes full tuition, mandatory fees, housing and meal plan for four years. For graduate students, the Competitive Graduate Award (CGA) also has a December 1 deadline and provides a tuition waiver and stipend to selected graduate students. Scholarship details are available at siue.edu/paying-for-college.

SIUE undergraduate students benefit from one of the lowest tuition rates in Illinois, and all undergraduate and graduate students in the U.S. pay in-state tuition. New undergrads pay a guaranteed tuition rate for four consecutive years.

As SIUE continues to make education accessible to all, the University provides a robust online education catalog. Sixteen percent of SIUE students—the majority of whom are graduate students—take classes fully online. Undergraduates can choose from seven online bachelor's degrees and an online general education pathway.

Details about admission requirements for undergraduate students (U.S. and undocumented) can be found online at siue.edu/apply/undergraduate-domestic.

Admission requirements for individual graduate programs can be found at siue.edu/graduate-admissions/apply.

"SIUE offers a wide variety of programs designed to help students develop knowledge and skills that are valued by employers. A degree from SIUE can prepare students for leadership roles and career advancement,” said James Monahan, EdD, director of graduate and international admissions.

Students and their families are encouraged to visit campus before or after completing the admission application.

