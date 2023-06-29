EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Faculty Association ratified its first successor agreement to a new contract on Monday, June 25.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Details of the contract have not yet been released, but SIUE Communications said once the contract is finalized, information will be dispatched to the media.

The SIUE Faculty Association said on Wednesday that more than 93 percent of its members voted in support of the new contract.

“It has been a long patch,” the SIUE Faculty Association said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped us get to this moment.”

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - SIUE Faculty Continues to Play a Role in NCAA Governance

Oct 28, 2023 - Dr. Jennifer Hookstra is the New Chair of SIUE’s Department of Pharmacy Practice

Nov 7, 2023 - SIUE Department of Accounting is Number 1 in Latest Survey of Education Cases by Brigham Young University 

Nov 13, 2023 - SIUE Fifth Annual Ed Roberts Champions of Accessibility Celebrates Inclusivity

Sep 20, 2023 - SIUE’s School of Business Empowers Accounting Students Through Industry Connections

 