EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Vicki Van Tuyle, EdD, associate professor in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s Department of Educational Leadership, has been selected to serve a two-year term on the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Professional Review Panel. She was recommended for the panel by SIU President Randy Dunn, PhD.

“For over a decade in Illinois there have been many attempts to pass legislation that would provide equity in funding for all students in the state,” Van Tuyle said. “Now, with the Evidence Based Funding Model (EBM), we have a vehicle to deliver equitable funding to high-poverty districts. The goal of the EBM is to ensure students in high-poverty districts receive sufficient resources to have the same chance to succeed as students from resource-rich districts.”

“I am happy to serve on the ISBE’s Professional Review Panel, as it is a perfect way to gain a far greater understanding of the EBM,” she continued. “Being exposed to the challenges and opportunities that districts may face in the first years of implementing this model provides valuable knowledge and experience to share with aspiring principals and superintendents in SIUE’s preparation programs.”

SIUE alumnus Tron Young, principal at Joseph Arthur Middle School in O’Fallon’s Central School District 104, was also selected to serve. He was nominated for the ISBE panel by the Illinois Principals Association.

“The work of the Professional Review Panel can change the educational landscape in Illinois,” Young said. “We have the opportunity to make sure that the purpose of the new EBM is fulfilled and to continue to make sure all students throughout Illinois receive a high-quality education, no matter their zip code.”

Young earned a master’s in educational administration in 2009 and an education specialist degree in 2017, both from SIUE. He is now pursuing the University’s education doctorate in educational leadership at the superintendent/district level.

“Working in the field of education is a calling,” he explained. “I have a desire to make an impact. It is a belief of mine that you must do what others are not willing to do, to get the results that others are not able to get.

“The quality of SIUE’s master’s program made me want to continue to pursue my educational development at the University and attain my doctorate to further my goal of making a difference in the lives of students.”

ISBE Professional Review Panel members are chosen from a variety of stakeholder groups, legislators, teachers, regional offices of education, statewide school-related organizations and policy analysts. For more information, visit ISBE.net/prp.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

