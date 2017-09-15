EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s fall Explore Days are offering current and prospective students opportunities for in-depth interaction with representatives from specific academic areas, as they work to decide which program will best foster their growth and prepare them to achieve their future aspirations.

“With more than 280 areas of study, SIUE is equipped to offer students a robust educational experience with diverse programming that will prepare them for successful careers and lives of purpose,” said Ryan Downey, assistant director for new student and campus visit programs in the Office of Admissions. “Explore Days allow current and prospective students to interact directly with program directors and find which program is the best fit for them.”

SIUE Explore Days include:

School of Nursing: Saturday, Sept. 16

College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) and School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB): Saturday, Sept. 30

School of Pharmacy: Saturday, Oct. 14

School of Business: Saturday, Nov. 4

School of Engineering: Saturday, Nov. 11

“At SIUE, we strongly value hands-on learning,” said Paul Rose, PhD, interim dean of the SEHHB. “We hope students who visit on Explore Day ask us about our opportunities to get involved in research and creative activities, service learning projects, simulations, senior projects, and field experiences, such as internships. Abundant opportunities like these are part of what make SIUE unique.”

Explore Day attendees will also learn about the various ways to get involved on campus, see a residence hall, take a campus tour and speak with representatives from the Office of Admissions and Student Financial Aid.

In an effort to offer students an efficient and effective exploration of programming, this year, CAS and the SEHHB will co-host their Explore Day.

The collaborative offering is designed to better highlight the choices students have, and help them find information they seek more easily. For instance, those with an interest in becoming a math educator can be directed to the appropriate programming, since mathematics is housed in CAS and education in the SEHHB.

“Students will be able to meet faculty they could be working with in the labs and studios where these collaborations occur,” said Greg Budzban, PhD, dean of CAS. “It’s a valuable experience for students to see first-hand the innovative facilities and equipment used at SIUE.”

For more information, including an agenda for each Explore Day, visit siue.edu/explore-days.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world.

