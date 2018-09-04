EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business Executive Education program is offering professional development courses and workshops throughout fall 2018 and into spring 2019.

Fall 2018 Foundations of Project Management-PMP Prep

5 Fridays, Sept. 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, and 19

8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam.

Excel Fundamentals

Friday, Sept. 28

8 a.m.-noon SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Are you proficient in Excel? Maintaining and creating spreadsheets is a requirement for almost every office position. This short hands-on workshop teaches the basic and most essential skills needed to maintain workbooks. Topics include:

Spreadsheet Basics

Creating worksheets from scratch

Formatting Features and Tricks

Creating Formulas

Using Functions

Page Layout Options

Shortcuts and Tricks

Excel Productivity Tips

Friday, Sept. 28

12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Eighty percent of the workforce uses Excel. Are you getting the most out of this tool? There are many different shortcuts and features that can help you to analyze and track data. Designed for the intermediate Excel user , this Excel Productivity Tips class demonstrates hands-on some of the best features Excel has to offer. Topics include:

Conditional Formatting

Quick Analysis

Flash Fill

Absolute Cell Referencing

Range Names

If Function

Lookup Functions

Goal Seek

Advanced Excel Topics

Friday, Oct. 5

8 a.m.-noon, SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Learn how to make the most of Excel tools and turn yourself into a guru. This hands-on course helps users efficiently audit and analyze worksheet data, utilize data tools, and create and manage macros. Topics include:

Index/Match functions

Scenarios

Consolidating Data

Pivot Tables and Charts

Creating Macros

Microsoft Office Tips & Tricks

Friday, Oct. 5

12:30-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Every new version of Office includes better productivity tools and enhancements. Some new features are obvious, but many tools are hidden behind the scenes. Learn the best features in this short hands-on seminar. Topics include the latest and greatest additions to Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) Certification Prep Course

Oct. 31, Nov. 1-2

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Companies are adopting agile frameworks for project management to improve customer satisfaction, increase team performance and instill continuous improvement. The Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) is one of the newest certifications offered by PMI. As this certification is the largest growing of any professional, project management certifications, it is expected to become the industry standard certification for agile over the next few years. In addition to preparing you for the exam changes as of March 26, 2018, this PMI-ACP exam prep course is designed to teach you the principles and practices of agile, including Scrum, Kanban, XP and Lean.

This course satisfies the 21 contact hour requirement for the PMI-ACP exam with hands-on, personal attention. The instructor incorporates adult learner best practices, situational learning examples and real world practical agile knowledge to maximize the impact of the learning materials.

This course will benefit anyone interested in agile framework project management methods, including those fulfilling roles like:

Product Owners and Business Stakeholders

Agile Team Member Practitioners - engineers, analysts, developers and testers

Scrum Masters and Project Managers

Agile Coaches

Portfolio Managers and Program Managers

General Business Subject Matter Experts

All Levels of Management

College and University Instructors, Professors and Department Chairs

Project Management Symposium

**Registration will open on Sept. 10

Friday, Nov. 16

8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 PDUs

The SIUE Project Management Symposium provides a forum for project managers in the St. Louis metropolitan area to exchange ideas and knowledge with peers and industry practitioners on complex project management issues and topics.

Spring 2019 Foundations of Project Management-PMP Prep

5 Fridays, March 1, 8, 22, 29 and April 5, 2019

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus

Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam.

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440, or visit: siue.edu/business/executive-education/index.shtml.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

