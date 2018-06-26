SIUE Executive Education offers professional development workshops
EDWARDSVILLE - The SIUE School of Business Executive Education program is excited to announce its upcoming professional development courses and workshops.
Fall 2018 Foundations of Project Management - PMP Prep
Five Fridays, Sept. 14, 21 and October 5, 12 and 19
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center
Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam.
Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) Certification Prep Course
Thursday, Sept. 13, Friday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 21
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus
Companies are adopting agile frameworks for project management to improve customer satisfaction, increase team performance and instill continuous improvement. The Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP) is one of the newest certifications offered by Project Management Institute (PMI). This certification is the largest growing of any professional, project management certifications and is expected to become the industry standard certification for agile over the next few years. In addition to preparation for the exam changes as of March 2018, this PMI-ACP exam prep course is designed to teach the principles and practices of agile, including Scrum, Kanban, XP and Lean.
This course satisfies the 21 contact hour requirements for the PMI-ACP exam with hands-on, personal attention. The instructor incorporates adult learner best practices, situational learning examples and real world practical agile knowledge to maximize the impact of the learning materials.
This course will benefit anyone interested in agile framework project management methods, including those fulfilling roles such as:
- Product owners and business stakeholders
- Agile team member practitioners – engineers, analysts, developers and testers
- Scrum masters and project managers
- Agile coaches
- Portfolio managers and program managers
- General business subject matter experts
- All levels of management
- College and university instructors, professors and department chairs
Friday, Sept. 28
8 a.m.-noon, SIUE Main Campus – Science West
Need proficiency in Excel? Maintaining and creating spreadsheets is a requirement for almost every office position. This short, hands-on workshop teaches the basic and most essential skills needed to maintain workbooks. Topics include:
Spreadsheet basics
Creating worksheets from scratch
Formatting features and tricks
Creating formulas
Using functions
Page layout options
Shortcuts and tricks
Friday, Sept. 28
12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Science West Building
Eighty percent of the workforce uses Excel. Are you getting the most out of this tool? There are so many different shortcuts and features that can help to analyze and track data. Designed for the intermediate Excel user, the Excel Productivity Tips class demonstrates hands-on some of the best features Excel has to offer. Topics include:
Conditional formatting
Quick analysis
Flash fill
Absolute cell referencing
Range names
If function
Lookup functions
Goal seek
Friday, Oct. 5
8 a.m.-noon SIUE Main Campus – Science West
Learn how to make the most of Excel tools and turn yourself into a guru. This hands-on course helps users efficiently audit and analyze worksheet data, utilize data tools, and create and manage macros. Topics include:
- Index/Match functions
Scenarios
Consolidating Data
Pivot Tables and Charts
Creating Macros
Microsoft Office Tips & Tricks
Friday, Oct. 5
12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus – Science West
Every new version of Office includes better productivity tools and enhancements. Some new features are obvious, but many tools are hidden behind the scenes. Learn the best features in this short hands-on seminar. Topics include the latest and greatest additions to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
**Registration will open in September
Friday, Nov. 16
8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 PDUs
The SIUE Project Management Symposium provides a forum for project managers in the St. Louis metropolitan area to exchange ideas and knowledge with peers and industry practitioners on complex project management issues and topics.
Spring 2019 Foundations of Project Management-PMP Prep
5 Fridays, March 1, 8, 22, 29 and April 5, 2019
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., SIUE Main Campus
Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam.
To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440 or visit: siue.edu/business/executive-education/index.shtml
