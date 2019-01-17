The SIUE School of Business Executive Education program has announced its 2019 professional development courses and workshops.

To register, call Kristine Jarden at 618-650-2668 or Deanna Lotter at 618-650-5440 or visit: siue.edu/business/executive- education/index.shtml.

Excel Fundamentals

Friday, Feb. 1

Fee: $125

8 a.m. – Noon

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Are you proficient in Excel? Maintaining and creating spreadsheets is a requirement for almost every office job. This short hands-on workshop teaches the basic and most essential skills needed to maintain workbooks. Topics include:

· Spreadsheet basics

· Creating worksheets from scratch

· Formatting features and tricks

· Creating formulas

· Using functions

· Page layout options

· Shortcuts and tricks

Excel Productivity Tips

Friday, Feb. 1

Fee: $125

12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Eighty percent of the workforce uses Excel. Are you getting the most out of this tool? There are many shortcuts and features that can help you to analyze and track data. Designed for the intermediate Excel user, our Excel Productivity Tips class demonstrates some of the best features Excel has to offer. Topics include:

· Conditional formatting

· Quick analysis

· Flash fill

· Absolute cell referencing

· Range names

· If function

· Lookup functions

· Goal seek

Advanced Excel Topics

Friday, Feb. 8

Fee: $125

8 a.m. – Noon

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Learn how to make the most of Excel tools and turn yourself into a guru. This hands-on course helps users efficiently audit and analyze worksheet data, utilize data tools, and create and manage macros. Topics include:

· Index/Match functions

· Scenarios

· Consolidating data

· Pivot tables and charts

· Creating macros

Microsoft Project Fundamentals

Friday, Feb. 8

Fee: $125

12:30 – 4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Microsoft Project is a project management tool that helps users plan and update their task, resource and work timelines to meet a deadline goal. This four-hour training session teaches the basics to setting up the project calendar, resource and task schedule to help develop a baseline plan. Topics include:

· Project calendars

· Working with tasks

· Managing resources

· Using project tools to find and manage conflicts

· Saving the baseline plan

Microsoft Access Fundamentals

Fridays, March 1 and 8 (2-day program)

Fee: $475

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Microsoft Access is a powerful tool, which enables you to track and organize data and share the data in the form of highly customizable reports. In this course, students will learn to use Access to manage their data and will have a very good working knowledge of how to design and build an efficient relational database, construct data fields and tables, run queries, design forms and build reports.

PMP Prep - Foundations of Project Management

Fridays, March 1, 8, 22, 29 and April 5

Fee: $1,485

8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Science East Building

Learn the basics and best practices of project management and prepare for the PMP® certification, using the newest version of the PMBOK. Successful completion awards the 35 educational hours required for the PMP® certification exam. Exam taken separately.

Gratitude Should Be Your Attitude

Friday, March 22

Fee: $125

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

So much of our career revolves around the overall planning and execution of a project. This usually involves huge amounts of time focusing on “what” will need to occur and “when.” But how much time of active consideration is given to the “how?”

This seminar will focus on the “how.” Although project management methodology will be incorporated into the interactive discussion, our focus will be on:

· Tenants for “onboarding” project participants, especially within a fluid project environment and how to keep the team cohesive.

· Learn the difference between flexibility and adaptability, and how they should be applied.

· Beyond the “task to task” communication. It’s not what you say, but how you say it that influences change.

Motivating Employees

Friday, March 29

Fee: $125

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Motivated employees are a vital part of a company’s success. The challenge is how to develop motivated employees? People are motivated for different reasons: power, money or recognition. This workshop will help you identify your employees’ motivational needs and provide strategies for meeting those motivating factors. We will also briefly discuss how a leader’s sources of power and influence can affect motivation.

Customer Service Excellence – How to Win and Keep Customers

Friday, March 29

Fee: $125

8 a.m. - Noon

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

Each one of us serves customers, whether we realize it or not. Maybe you’re on the front lines of a company, serving the people who buy your products. Perhaps you’re an accountant, serving the employees by producing their paychecks and keeping the company running. Or maybe you’re a company owner, serving your staff and your customers.

The customer service workshop will look at all types of customers, and how we can serve them better and improve ourselves in the process. You will be provided a strong skill set, including in-person and over the phone techniques, dealing with difficult customers and generating return business.

Facilitation Skills

Friday, March 29

Fee: $125

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

The facilitation skills workshop will give participants an understanding of what facilitation is all about, as well as some tools to facilitate small meetings. A strong understanding of how a facilitator can command a room and dictate the pace of a meeting will have you on the road to becoming a great facilitator.

Effective Project Communications – Difficult Conversations

Friday, April 5

Fee: $250

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

SIUE Main Campus – Morris University Center

In the project manager’s world, there are always the conversations we must have, but really don’t want to. These include the difficult conversations surrounding individual performance, team dynamics, schedule slips and cost overruns. Come spend a day with John Laverdure, PMP, senior IT project manager, to learn the tricks and tips to make these conversations successful and less painful.

The SIUE School of Business Executive Education office offers a wide variety of programs in project management, leadership, technical skills and much more. We also offer training in a variety of professional development programs such as:

• Project Management Training-PMP Prep Course, continuing education workshops and the Annual SIUE Project Management Symposium

• Construction Leadership Institute

• Customized training programs on leadership, soft skills and technical topics

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

