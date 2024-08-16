EAST ST. LOUIS - Some walked down the long red carpet with much excitement and flair. Others cruised along quickly, hoping to pass by without much attention. But that didn’t happen, because the order of the day was for the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) to give their students a rousing welcome on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 12.

Faculty and staff from the CHS and Edwardsville campus lined the red carpet and boisterously greeted each high school student as they entered Building D on the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus.

“I am joyful and grateful this morning to see our scholars, their parents and their families,” said CHS Interim Director Natasha Flowers, PhD, associate professor, and assistant dean for anti-racism, equity and inclusion in the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB).

“It is important that these young scholars know there are faculty and staff systemwide who support them, but are also excited and invested in their future success,” said Dominic Dorsey, Accessible Campus Community & Equitable Student Support (ACCESS) director and Black Faculty and Staff (BFSA) president. “We want coming back to school to be a truly joyous occasion, and what better way to exemplify that than to walk the red carpet, surrounded by teachers and administrators cheering you on?” Dorsey used a bullhorn to amplify his greetings and best wishes.

“I’m pretty excited to be here,” said CHS senior Jayla Jones. “This is my last year, and I’m shooting for better grades and a college scholarship this year.” Jones, who has a 3.3 GPA, wants to attend SIUE and study psychology.

CHS junior Lavont Suggs wants to major in construction engineering and is considering attending SIUE. “I’m feeling good about the upcoming year,” said Suggs. “My goal is to get good grades, and I want to get a full college scholarship in robotics.”

“The most rewarding thing for me was hearing the surprise and happiness in the voice of a young lady who was shocked that we chanted her name and that we remembered her,” said Dorsey. “That’s the difference between inclusion and belonging. I will definitely be back next year and encourage others to do the same.”

“We are just so grateful that our scholars and families chose the SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School,” said Flowers. “Parents and families are trusting us with their children and are trusting us to do our very best.”

“We will continue to support high quality instruction,” added Flowers. “And we will make sure that all of our resources are consistent and accessible, and that this is a safe learning environment.”

The SIUE East St. Louis Charter High School is a school-of-choice for families in the East St. Louis School District 189. The mission of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School is to prepare students who are career- and college-ready upon graduation. To achieve this mission, the school and its staff will positively impact the educational and economic lives of East St. Louis, Illinois youth through individualized instruction in core academic subjects, exploration of career interests and aptitudes, assistance in realizing students’ talents, high academic goals, and expectations that graduates will become competitive employees for the 21st century.

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

