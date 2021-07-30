EAST ST. LOUIS - Ora Lockett, counselor for the SIUE East St. Louis Center’s Building Futures program, is grateful for the media attention she’s been getting lately. The CEO and founder of The Gr8full Company has been spotlighted for her plant-based hair, skin and body products.

Lockett began developing her products in 2018 after much research and frustration over her hair loss. Armed with an abundance of drive and determination, Lockett launched her company in 2019. In her quest to help others in establishing and growing their business and after discovering ways to keep her company afloat during the pandemic, Lockett started the Build Gr8ness Network this year.

Read more about Lockett’s endeavors and products in VoyageSTL. Last month, Lockett was also featured in the US Insider’s, Top 20 Instagram Accounts to Follow in 2021.

