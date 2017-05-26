EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE East St. Louis After School Performing Arts Program Spring Recital Showcases Array of Musical Talent

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis After School Performing Arts Program hosted its Spring Recital Thursday, May 18 in Dunham Hall on campus.

The recital showcased the musical talents of approximately 25 students ages six to 17. Performances included contemporary dance, piano, hip hop dance, studio guitar, band and West African drumming and dance.

The After School Performing Arts Program in East St. Louis was founded by Katherine Dunham and has been an integral part of the community for decades. After a five-year hiatus, it returned to the delight of community members.

The program also operates a six-week, full day fine arts summer camp for 80 youth ages six to 17. Participants experience dance and music classes, enjoy field trips and will be part of a large production on Friday, July 14.

Enrollment is open for the camp, which runs Monday-Friday, June 5-July 14. For more information or to register, visit siue.edu/summer/camps.

With a focus on empowering people and strengthening communities, the SIUE East St. Louis Center is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals - from pre-school through adult - in the Metro East. Head Start/Early Head Start and a charter high school are among the programs that offer the community renewed hope and an opportunity to reach educational, career and life goals. The Center also assigns first priority to encouraging, supporting and improving the educational success of the residents of East St. Louis and surrounding urban communities. The Center provides comprehensive programs, services and training in the areas of education, health, social services and the arts.

