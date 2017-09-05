CHICAGO – SIUE falls to UIC 1-0, with the lone goal being scored in the 87th by Naomi Rushe to put the game away for the Flames.

SIUE drops to 2-3 overall while UIC improves to 2-4.

"Goals change the game and we didn't get one today," Head Coach Derek Burton said. "We beat the keeper and hit the post again."

The Cougars ended the game with 14 shots, five being on target.

Article continues after sponsor message

Caroline Hoefert led SIUE with four shots, closely followed by Lindsey Fencel with three shots on the day.

Juli Rossi finished with six total saves for the Cougars.

"Juli (Rossi) had a couple of unbelievable saves today," Burton said. "She really gave us a chance to win it."

"The things we worked on from last game to today definitely improved," Burton added. "I was pleased with the spirit we had and the grit we showed. I trust my team will keep working with a great attitude and good things will come our way."

SIUE will head back home to play Colorado State at Korte Stadium on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

More like this: