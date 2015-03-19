EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball managed six hits, including three from Haley Chambers, and took advantage of three Bradley errors in a 6-5 victory over the Braves at Cougar Field.

SIUE improved to 19-6 with Tuesday's nonconference win. Bradley dropped to 5-22.

"We played pretty uninspired today so I was just happy to come out with a win," said SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery.

Chambers also was the pitcher of record and is now 11-3 for the season. She started the game and went the first four innings but was re-entered for the final batter of the game.

Two errors by Bradley in the first inning ended up yielding three runs for the Cougars despite not one ball being hit out of the infield off Bradley starter Jaelen Hull, 1-8.

After the Braves scored their first run of the game in the third, Chambers put the Cougars back up by three runs as she doubled down the right field line in the bottom of the fourth. Her team-leading ninth extra-base hit of the season drove home Jordan LaFave, who opened the inning by drawing a walk.

The Cougars, which stranded eight runners, added two more in the fifth off an infield error and an RBI single byRebecca Gray.

"They made some mistakes that we capitalized on. We had some good base running to get people in scoring position," said Montgomery.

Bradley finished the game with 13 hits but also had trouble with the timely hit until the sixth inning when Erika Hansen cleared the bases with a double to left center field. That pulled the Braves within one.

"They've (Bradley) been struggling to come up with wins, but they can swing the bat," noted Montgomery.

Baylee Douglass pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and was in line for the save, but Montgomery brought Chambers back in to pitch to Brittany Burgess, who popped out on the infield for the final out. Chambers leads the Ohio Valley Conference in wins with 11.

SIUE returns to OVC play this weekend with four contests. The Cougars face Eastern Kentucky for a noon CT doubleheader Saturday followed by an 11 a.m. CT doubleheader Sunday at Morehead State.

"We've got to get sharp," said Montgomery. "We're not sharp in any facet of the game. I think we have been a little too passive at the plate. We just have to keep after it."

Articles retrieveed from www.siuecougars.com/sports

