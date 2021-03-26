EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to Belleville West High School, SIUE East St. Louis Charter School and Collinsville High School. Foundations in Personal Finance is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy-to-use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

“Students often come to college with a limited understanding of how to manage their money,” said SIUE CORE T.E.A.M. Director MaKesha Harris Lee, PhD. “Financing a college education and managing living expenses can be more complicated than most students realize. This lack of financial literacy can quickly lead to an accumulation of debt, stress and worry not only for the student, but also for their families, as well.

“It is our hope to support our local high schools in providing life-changing educational experiences that will teach them how to live debt-free. We believe with early preparation, it is possible.”

The SIUE CORE T.E.A.M. is home to several of the University’s premier college preparatory programs, including the SIUE Summer Success Program and the SIUE Pre-Collegiate Program. These programs work with first-generation and low-income high school students, and new first-time college students by providing comprehensive college preparatory and social development skills. These skills play a crucial role in helping students excel both academically and personally in their respective high schools, and prepare them to transition successfully to the college or university of their choice.

More than 5-million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics, and personal finance. For more information about the curriculum, visit ramseyeducation.com/.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using Biblically-based, common sense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, #1 national best-selling books, products and courses, and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the best places to work in the country, Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 900 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

About SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

Photo: SIUE CORE T.E.A.M. Director MaKesha Harris Lee, PhD.

