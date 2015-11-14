SIUE dominates Northern Illinois 93-67 in women's basketball home opener

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's women's basketball team won its third straight home opener with a convincing 93-67 triumph over Northern Illinois at the Vadalabene Center.

Four players scored in double figures Friday for the Cougars. It was the first game of the season for both teams.

SIUE will have a quick turn-around for its next contest, a 2:30 p.m. game Sunday at Western Illinois. It is the first of a seven-game road swing for SIUE.

Shronda Butts, the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year, led all scorers with 17 points. Lauren White, playing in her first collegiate game in a Cougar uniform, scored 16 points. Sidney Smith connected on five three-pointers for 15 points. Donshel Beck recorded her second career double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

"We have a lot of different weapons who can score," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher. "Everyone is aware that Shronda can score, but she's isn't the only one on the team who can do that. She also does a good job of getting her teammates involved."

Butts led all players with eight assists.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars and the Huskies played tight for the first nine minutes of the game, but SIUE took over at 25-20 after one period after back-to-back three-pointers from Smith.

"When she's in the game and hitting threes, it takes a defender out and gives room for more penetration," said Buscher. "When she hit those back-to-back threes, we started to get a little momentum."

Beck took over in the second period, hitting 11 of her points and giving the Cougars a 47-31 lead at halftime.

"We moved the ball well and that was a key," said Buscher. "We really started to get some defensive stops. Sometimes our players get caught up in what's going on on the offensive end, and I feel like it's all about what's going on at the defensive end. Once we started to get stops and rebounds, that's when we really got the game going."

White provided nine points in the fourth period. The Cougar newcomer, who played her high school basketball at Edwardsville High School, gives the Cougars extra leadership from the point guard position, according to Buscher.

"She's a perfectionist and she wants to do everything right," said Buscher. "Her speed and quickness is amazing and it allows us to play at a faster pace."

Along with nine three-pointers, the Cougars finished the game 26 of 32 from the free throw line.

Kelly Smith led three players in double figures with 16 points for the Huskies. Natecia Augusta scored 14 while Ally Lehman added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.